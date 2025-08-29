Bus workers in Cardiff call off planned strikes after deal reached

Planned strikes by hundreds of bus workers have been called off after a deal to resolve a dispute over pay and conditions.

Around 450 members of Unite at Cardiff City Transport Services, known as Cardiff Bus, voted to accept a deal the union said was worth a 5.8% pay rise.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members at Cardiff Bus have fought to improve and protect pay and conditions not just for themselves, but for the long-term benefit of the sector in Wales.”

‘Constructive dialogue’

Craig Hampton-Stone, Cardiff Bus’ Managing Director, said: “We are delighted that this dispute has

been resolved through constructive dialogue. The agreement reflects our determination to support our employees while ensuring Cardiff Bus continues to provide a reliable and dependable service for our city.

“We are grateful to Unite for engaging in this process and to our customers for their patience and understanding during this period of uncertainty.”

