Nation.Cymru staff

A feed business owner has been fined £500 after failing to comply with an enforcement notice requiring improvements to hygiene, storage and pest control.

Chris J M Cook, of Blaenannerch, Ceredigion, pleaded guilty to two animal feed hygiene offences at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 November. Magistrates fined him £250 for each offence and ordered him to pay a £200 victim surcharge and £3,000 towards prosecution costs.

Ceredigion County Council brought the case after a series of inspections at Mr Cook’s premises, where he makes barley feed for local supply.

Council officers first visited in October 2024 and found poor hygiene, inadequate feed storage and evidence of a rodent infestation. The council issued a Feed Business Improvement Notice requiring Mr Cook to address the problems.

Follow-up inspections found that some improvements had been made, but officers continued to find rat droppings in feed and evidence of rodent activity. The council said pest control measures remained ineffective.

The court heard that Mr Cook had hired pest control contractors and carried out some work, but the premises still fell short of the required standards. In mitigation, magistrates were told he had run the business for about 45 years without previous enforcement action, had cooperated with the investigation and had taken steps to address the problems.

Cllr Matthew Vaux, the council’s cabinet member responsible for public protection, said feed businesses had a responsibility to keep their premises clean, store feed appropriately and have pest control measures in place.

“I would encourage all feed businesses to review their hygiene, storage and pest control arrangements and address any issues promptly,” he said.