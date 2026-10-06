Business owner ordered to pay £2,859 after fly-tipping investigation

Nation.Cymru staff

A business owner has been ordered to pay almost £3,000 after large amounts of commercial waste were illegally dumped in a rural area of south Wales.

An investigation by Neath Port Talbot Council’s Waste Enforcement Team discovered three large fly-tipping incidents on Baran Road, Pontardawe, in November 2025.

Waste Enforcement Officers found substantial quantities of commercial waste, including black bags, food packaging, cardboard and other materials that had been deposited there illegally.

Evidence recovered from the waste linked it to a business premises in Swansea and then to a company owned and run by Thomas Daniel Landek, as well as a vehicle controlled by the 37-year-old.

When interviewed under caution, Mr Landek confirmed he was the sole director of the company responsible for the waste’s collection and that a subcontractor had carried out the work using one of Landek’s company vehicles.

Landek, 37, of Maes Y Gwernen Drive, Cwmrhydyceirw, appeared before Swansea Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 relating to the illegal deposit of controlled waste.

He was fined £1,152, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £461 and prosecution costs and compensation totalling £1,246.46, bringing the overall total to £2,859.46.

Councillor Scott Jones, Cabinet Member for Streetscene at Neath Port Talbot Council, said: “This case involved several large piles of commercial waste in Pontardawe, which would have caused serious harm to the surrounding environment.

“Fly-tipping damages our communities, countryside and public spaces, and we will continue investigating offences thoroughly and making those responsible be held accountable for their actions.

“We would also like to remind businesses and householders alike of the importance of ensuring that anyone they pay to remove waste is properly authorised and disposes of it lawfully.”

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