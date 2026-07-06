Business owners fined after repeatedly breaching noise rules

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Two business owners have been ordered to pay almost £8000 after repeatedly failing to comply with legal requirements to control noise.

Cardiff Council’s Shared Regulatory Services, a cross-council body which investigates a wide range of noise complaints as well as carrying out other functions, successfully prosecuted Keith and Caroline Munro after the pair repeatedly breached noise abatement notices.

These notices were issued following complaints from nearby residents about noise originating from their business, Kings Road Yard on 183A King’s Road in Pontcanna.

Evidence was presented before a district judge at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court that showed the offences had a significant adverse impact on local residents, affecting their ability to enjoy their homes and gardens as well as impacting their quality of life.

The noise abatement notices required the defendants to take appropriate steps to control excessive noise emanating from their premises. This included amplified music as well as noise from customers congregating at the premises.

Both defendants were in attendance at the Magistrates’ court and entered guilty pleas.

The court imposed a £1000 fine (£200 for each offence and reduced due to guilty pleas), £2500 contribution towards prosecution costs and a £400 victim surcharge on each defendant.

This totals £3900 per defendant, for a complete order of £7800 for the pair.

Cardiff councillor Ed Stubbs, cabinet member for waste, street scene and environmental services, said: “Noise disturbance can have a serious and lasting impact on people’s health and wellbeing. In this case, there was clear evidence that residents’ quality of life was significantly affected over a period of time.

“We always aim to work constructively with businesses and individuals to resolve issues at an early stage, offering advice and support to help them meet their responsibilities.

“However, where legal notices are repeatedly ignored, we will not hesitate to take enforcement action.”