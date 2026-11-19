Ella Groves – ICNN Senedd Reporter

Welsh Government cuts to business rates do “not go far enough,” a Conservative Senedd member has said.

From April 2027 small and medium-sized hospitality, retail, and leisure businesses, will have their non-domestic rates cut by 30%

However, Bangor Conwy Môn MS Janet Finch-Saunders told finance minister Elin Jones this was not enough and that more needed to be done. She said she has been contacted by businesses in her constituency worried about how long they could continue, while others have closed because they cannot afford to stay open.

Ms Finch-Saunders claimed this was due to decisions made by the former Labour administration in Wales, supported by Plaid Cymru, and the UK Labour government.

Speaking in the Senedd on Wednesday November 18, she added: “It’s having a devastating impact on our high streets and our local economy because a good restaurant, a good pub, a good café, these kinds of businesses really do help with footfall on the high street.

“We should be doing everything we can to support our local small businesses, not making it harder for them to survive.”

Ms Jones defended the 30% reduction and called it an “important first step” but told members the Senedd can “go further”.

She said there is room in the draft budget to think about how additional funding can be allocated to support businesses and reduce business rates.

She added: “I’m keen to hear ideas that members across this chamber have as to how we can put a further package in place to ensure support for businesses throughout Wales.”

Labour’s finance spokesperson, Vikki Howells, said she recently met with the owner of a number of independent hospitality businesses in Pontypridd, who told her a lack of accessible support was holding them back. She wanted to know what was being done to address this.

Ms Jones said independent businesses are the major recipients of the 30% business rates relief, adding there is a “continuing 15% business rates relief for those businesses above £51,000 in their rateable value as well”.

She reiterated her ambition to work with other members to hear their views.

Plaid Cymru MS for Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf, Nick Carter, said small businesses are “critical” to Wales’ wider economy and echoed similar concerns, stating that many independent retailers in Cardiff are “stretched to the limit”.

He asked the finance minister what the Welsh Government was doing to “persuade the UK Government to back Welsh businesses and reduce their VAT burden”.