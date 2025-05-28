Businesses could be demolished to make way for transport hub

Samantha added that a further concern came from the approval of a match-funded grant for refurbishment works to the building, with fears over spending this plus thousands of her own money only a few years before it is potentially knocked down.

She added: “We found out we were awarded this on social media after a lengthy application process. It’s stressful thinking about this aspect on top of everything else because it’s a lot of money for us especially with so much uncertainty.

“We’re not against making these sorts of plans in general if they will improve the town and benefit all of us, but as a business we just want there to be more communication so we have a clear picture of where we stand and what we can do moving forward.”

The new town centre plans were also mentioned by a Neath Port Talbot county councillor in recent weeks, after discussions at the authority’s annual general meeting in May, 2025.

This came when Green Party member for Coedffranc Central, Cllr Nathan Goldup-John, said he would be stepping back from his place within the authority’s governing coalition, naming the proposals for the transport hub as one of the reasons.

Addressing the chamber at the meeting he said: “The proposals remained unchanged despite early and detailed feedback I offered grounded in professional expertise over two years ago.

“The concerns I previously raised are now being echoed by others and I want to be clear, this is a flawed plan that lacks strategic direction and is unlikely to achieve its goals, destroying business place and the environment at the same time.”

A Neath Port Talbot Council spokesperson said the plans for the new integrated transport hub were currently out for public consultation, with the feedback to be reviewed before any final decisions were made.

They said: “The proposals for a new transport hub at the front of Neath Railway Station are currently a matter for public consultation.

“Feedback from the consultation will be used to inform further design development which will then be provided to council members for consideration before any decision is made.

“Project images, maps and videos are available on the council’s website and we welcome continued public feedback.

“There have also been a number of drop-in sessions at which plans could be viewed and questions asked of the project team.

“Regarding the issue of a match-funded grant, the potential for future demolition of the building was explained clearly to the business when applying for funding.

“Any decision made by a business operator to progress with the grant would have been with knowledge of the council’s proposals for a scheme in this location.”