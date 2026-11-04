Businesses face fines in crackdown on commercial waste

Nation.Cymru staff

Businesses on a busy shopping street have been issued with 65 fixed penalty notices as part of a council crackdown on commercial waste.

Cardiff Council is taking action on City Road over the way rubbish is stored and put out for collection, with waste being ripped open and scattered across the street.

New arrangements will require trade waste collections to take place between 5am and 10am, with containers removed from the highway by 10am.

The council said the changes were intended to reduce obstructions and the amount of time waste containers are left on the street. Trade waste companies operating in the area have been notified, and businesses will be sent further information.

Officers are also visiting businesses to explain their legal responsibilities, including having appropriate waste contracts, retaining Waste Transfer Notes and storing and presenting rubbish correctly.

The council’s Waste Engagement Team is discussing businesses’ existing arrangements and offering advice to help them comply.

So far, officers have issued 86 requests for Waste Transfer Notes. Sixteen businesses have responded, and five cases have been closed after satisfactory documents were provided.

The council said 65 fixed penalty notices had been issued where businesses failed to supply the required information, with 60 cases currently outstanding. Officers will follow up those cases and take further action where necessary.

Councillor Ed Stubbs, Cabinet Member for Frontline Services, said: “City Road is one of Cardiff’s busiest local shopping centres, and it is important that businesses play their part in ensuring commercial waste is managed and presented responsibly.

“Our approach is not simply about enforcement. Our teams are engaging directly with businesses to make sure they understand their responsibilities, identify any issues that may be preventing compliance and provide practical advice and support. However, where businesses fail to meet their legal responsibilities, we will take appropriate enforcement action.”

He said the morning collection period would help reduce the time containers remained on the highway and improve conditions for residents, businesses and visitors.

The council plans to use the experience of the City Road programme to inform similar work in other local shopping centres across Cardiff.