Businesses urged to support foster carers through new partnership initiative

More businesses are being urged to follow the lead of a Welsh business group by becoming a Foster Wales Partner.

The Marches Business Group in Llandrindod Wells became a Foster Wales Partner in Powys.

By becoming a Foster Wales Partner in Powys, businesses commit to: understanding and promoting fostering

Supporting foster carers and care-experienced young people, helping find the right homes for some of the most vulnerable children in our communities

Sharon Powell, Powys County Council’s Head of Children’s Services, said: “Supportive employers can make being a foster carer so much easier.

“They can also have a big influence on an employee’s decision to become a foster carer in the first place.

“By being aware of the challenges of the fostering role, such as responding to emergencies, children arriving at short notice, attending meetings and training, you can make a real difference in your community.

“Foster Wales believes a further 800 fostering households or families are needed across the country to help provide the right homes for the growing number of children who are in the care of their local council. And in Powys we are also committed to making sure more of our vulnerable young people are cared for in their home communities or as close to them as possible.”

The Marches Business Group, based on the Ddole Road Industrial Estate in Llandrindod Wells, has become the first private sector Foster Wales Partner in Powys.

Simon Dadson, Operations Director for the company that focuses on business growth and development said: “We are proud to be one of the first Foster Wales Partners in Powys and want to understand and offer support to foster carers and care-experienced young people within our current and future teams.”

If your business is interested in becoming a Foster Wales Partner in Powys, email: [email protected] or call: 0800 22 30 627.