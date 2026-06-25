Busy rail crossing closed over safety fears

Mark Mansfield

A footpath crossing used by hundreds of people every day is to close immediately after a safety assessment found it posed an increasing risk to the public.

Network Rail said the crossing, on the Vale of Glamorgan line, will be shut from Friday as an emergency measure while longer-term solutions are explored.

The crossing, in Dinas Powys, links Brookside and Castle Close and sits on a busy stretch of railway where around 150 trains pass each day. Network Rail estimates that about 217 people use the crossing daily.

A recent safety review prompted the introduction of a temporary 10mph speed restriction for trains travelling through the area.

Network Rail said further assessments identified a “significant change” in the crossing’s risk profile, with growing numbers of older people and users with mobility difficulties relying on the route.

According to the assessment, more than 56% of users are considered vulnerable, including older people, parents with pushchairs and those with reduced mobility.

The organisation said some users may require considerably more time to cross the railway safely than is currently available.

Because of the volume of both rail and pedestrian traffic, the crossing has been classified as high risk.

Secure fencing and warning signs will be installed at the site when the closure comes into effect.

During the closure, pedestrians will be directed to alternative routes including Murch Lane road bridge and the footbridge at Eastbrook railway station.

Network Rail said the crossing would remain shut while it considered longer-term options, with local stakeholders, community representatives and accessibility groups to be consulted as part of the process.

Nick Millington, Route Director for Network Rail Wales and Borders, said the decision had not been taken lightly.

‘Immediate action’

He said: “Safety is always our number one priority and, following a recent assessment of Brookside level crossing, we’ve identified a level of risk that requires immediate action.

“We appreciate that closing the crossing will be inconvenient for some people and this was not a decision we took lightly.

“However, given the number of trains using the route and the risks identified, we believe closure is the safest course of action while we explore longer-term solutions.”

He added that Network Rail would continue to update the community as discussions on the future of the crossing progressed.

The closure also means trains can eventually return to normal operating speeds through the area. Network Rail said the temporary 10mph restriction had resulted in trains spending longer passing through the village, increasing noise levels for nearby residents.