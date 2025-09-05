Bute Energy accused of running ‘mock’ windfarm consultation

Martin Shipton

A controversial renewable energy company has been accused of running mock public consultation exercises as it seeks to progress a major project in mid Wales.

Dr Denise Anderson, who lives within sight of two proposed energy parks at Aberedw and Gilwern near Hundred House in Powys, says she fears that if overseas investors achieve their financial goals in what she sees as an “energy gold-rush” offered by the Welsh Government, soon Wales will be covered with more than 100 wind farms and over 1,300 turbines, many up to 220 metres tall.

Offshore projects

However, she argues, investors, developers and the Welsh Government are choosing to ignore that Wales will meet its climate change targets through existing infrastructure, plus planned Floating Offshore Wind (FLOW) in the Celtic Sea and other offshore projects. Increasing numbers of intermittent, weather dependent wind turbines will not lead to net zero without back-up gas, or currently unviable long-term storage, according to Dr Anderson.

She said: “Bute Energy, an inexperienced energy developer is capitalising on the free-for-all and is proposing a record number of wind farms in Powys. The inadequate rating for its environmental statement, evaluated by [planning body] PEDW, for the potential Radnor Forest wind farm, has not prevented the developer thrusting ahead with its plans for other wind farms, including Aberedw Hill.

“Regrettably, Bute’s community ‘consultations’ in preparation for applying for planning permission are for ticking boxes, rather than listening or responding. For Aberedw Hill, Bute gave two short face to face opportunities for local communities to ask questions of its poorly prepared staff, alongside a webinar where difficult questions were deliberately ignored by the chair.

“These ‘consultations’ linked to Bute’s 4,600+ pages of jargon to be read within a five-week window. Unsurprisingly, the consultation documentation was rushed, superficial, had many significant data gaps and a very serious downplaying of the impact on ecology, the environment and pollution of the River Wye. Bute’s data analysis ‘scoped out’ rare birds and bats that might be killed by its 80m turbine blades — because they are rare.

“Bute received a very high number of objections and comments, especially from those unable to make the consultation events. Most objections were copied to politicians, including the First Minister, Eluned Morgan, in whose Mid and West Wales region the sits lie.

“People spent hours shaping their questions because the proposed wind farm will impact their lives in many diverse ways and the answers are important to them. However, Bute has decided that replying to individuals and providing additional vital data requested is not worth its time, so communities have been directed to a Q & A section to appear on its website. This is a blatant disregard for community feeling and a complete avoidance of responsibility. It has angered community members who have legitimate concerns, to whom Bute should have a duty to respond.

“Surely the financial investments from the Wales Pension Partnership (WPP) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners would cover additional staff to provide a proper and thorough response? Surely the investors, especially the WPP, will expect Bute to provide detailed answers to the local communities?

“Surely Powys County Council will ensure justice and fairness for the people of Powys? Surely the Welsh Government will demand a detailed response for the people of Wales? Apparently not. Bute can shrug off its responsibilities, ignore communities and behave exactly as it pleases. Welsh natural resources and local communities can be exploited for private gain, while the First Minister stands by silently – or actively avoids peaceful protestors in Lampeter.

“One has to question who is really in charge of the chaotic energy strategy for Wales — the First Minister or Bute Energy.”

Disregard

David Chadwick, the Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe also objects to the Aberedw energy park. In a consultation response he stated: “These industrial turbines will disfigure the natural environment, and no thought seems to have been given to the suitability of turbines of this size for this area. This supports local residents’ fears that the proposal has been pushed forward by an outside company with complete disregard for the local area.

“I remain unconvinced that the community benefits offered by Bute Energy go any way toward mitigating the impact the turbines will have on the local economy. In fact, I know that whilst some landowners have agreed to financial recompense for the proposed scheme, other local residents will receive nothing.

“There are camping and caravan sites in and near to Hundred House who could see their businesses damaged because of the industrialisation of the surrounding hills with turbines. No thought has been given to these businesses or impact on the local economy which is highly tourism centred.

“I believe that 5% of revenue from all newly consented renewable energy generated onshore should be paid to the community benefit funds with two thirds of that paid to the affected council ward and one third to a council infrastructure fund.

“I have serious concerns about the number of windfarms being considered across my constituency and believe that the cumulative impact on Radnorshire, its communities and economy, needs to be fully considered, given the number of applications going through the planning process at present.

“In conclusion, I believe that the proposed development, at the scale proposed, is inappropriate for the landscape and potentially is hugely damaging for the local ecosystem, environment, wildlife, communities and economy in return for limited community benefit.”

Engagement

A spokesperson for Bute Energy responded: “None of our engagement with communities is about ticking boxes. We take our engagement seriously. We meet charitable groups and community representatives, host in-person consultations and online webinars, and welcome feedback throughout the development of our projects.

“We encourage a full assessment of our planning applications and strive to meet the highest possible standards in our environmental assessments. We can assure Dr Anderson that we work with leading independent consultants and put environmental considerations at the core of our projects.

“We’re not content to wait another decade or more to take real action on climate change. The Welsh Government set a target for 100% of our electricity needs to be met by renewables by 2035, ending our reliance on volatile fossil fuel markets. Our leading investment in tried and tested onshore wind will create jobs and opportunity for people and communities, and will deliver the long-term energy security Wales needs.”

“We are grateful to the community members who responded to our statutory consultation for Aberedw Energy Park over the summer. If consented, Bute Energy will both construct and operate the energy park.”