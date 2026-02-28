Bute Energy withdraws wind farm plans

Richard Youle, Local democracy reporter

A wind farm planned for Carmarthenshire has been shelved following a review.

Bute Energy has withdrawn its application for up to 13 turbines at Nant Ceiment Energy Park, around three miles south of Lampeter, citing environmental, land and commercial challenges.

People who oppose the project said they are relieved. They felt the cumulative impact of current and planned wind farms in the wider area was harming the countryside.

Campaigner James Holt, who said the Nant Ceiment turbines would have been three miles from his house, said: “I am very pleased. The idea of 230m turbines overlooking the Teifi Valley fills me with dread.”

Bute Energy said its decision following a detailed review of which considered early survey and assessment data and planning requirements. An evaluation of this data, it said, found that challenges at the site would have a significant impact on the wind farm’s long-term viability.

It said the environmental, land and commercial challenges were unique to Nant Ceiment.

Bute Energy senior project manager Daniel Wills said the company said it always sought to bring forward proposals of the highest standards, which not only complied with planning policy but benefited the local environment and local people.

“This is an example of the Welsh planning system in action, ensuring that only the right and best applications progress to decision,” he said. “We’d like to extend our thanks everyone who has worked with us in the development of our proposals to date.”

Bute Energy has been working on plans for 14 wind farms, mainly in Mid Wales, which it said would help the country further decarbonise its energy system and create jobs.

It said the Nant Ceiment wind farm would have generated the equivalent electricity used by 61,100 households, taking into account real-world wind conditions on site.

The Welsh Government has a goal that renewable energy generation is equal to 100% of Wales’ electricity consumption by 2035. A report in 2023 estimated the figure at 53%. Electricity demand is rising and onshore wind power is cheaper than offshore wind, for now at least.

Carmarthenshire councillor Denise Owen, who represents Llanybydder, south-west of Lampeter, said said the majority of people in her area were worried about what they felt was the proliferation of renewable energy projects and pylon infrastructure and their cumulative impact but were not against green energy.

“It’s just the sheer volume,” she said. “And nobody would mind if the cables went underground. We hope that this is the start of some sense.”

She added: “We have to do something for the planet – we all recognise that. Carmarthenshire Council has declared a climate emergency. But we need to take into account what the public say.”

She said: “I’m not one of those ‘not in my back yard’ people, I’m a ‘not so many in my back yard’.”

Mr Holt said he hoped another group behind plans for the Glyn Cothi wind farm at Brechfa Forest, would follow Bute Energy’s example and pull out.