By-election candidate withdraws after family member suffers abuse

Bruce Sinclair, Local democracy reporter.

A Pembrokeshire byelection candidate, who set up a charitable foundation after the suicide of her daughter following cyberbullying, has withdrawn her candidacy after one of her children suffered abuse directed at her.

The Hakin ward seat on Pembrokeshire County Council was made vacant after the death of Cllr Mike Stoddart, who passed away last month; “Fearless campaigner for truth and justice” Cllr Stoddart occupying the seat since 2004.

Since his passing, a by-election is to be held on March 17, with eight candidates in the running.

Welsh Labour candidate Nicola Harteveld, who set up charity foundation the Megan’s Starr Foundation, has now announced she is to stand down after allegations a family member was harassed during her campaigning.

Megan’s Starr Foundation set up following the death of Nicola’s 14-year-old daughter Megan, who took her own life as a result of cyber bullying, was created to respond and support young people who are afflicted by mental health issues and bullying, and help create a safer environment for them to gain confidence and understanding.

In a video posted on social media, Nicola, who is also a member of Milford Haven Town Council, said: “Something happened last night that’s absolutely floored me; my youngest was walking home from volunteering, two men shouted across: ‘Tell your mother she’s a Labour-loving c***,’ anyone who knows my youngest knows he’s such a gentle and loving young boy, he was absolutely devastated.”

It is believed the men involved in the February 20 incident were in their 40s or 50s.

She added: “It’s horrific, that somebody can’t have a political view without being turned into something nasty and spiteful; we live in a democracy, I should be able to have my own views.

“That makes me question why am I putting myself in that position to help other when people can act like that? It makes me so sad. There are people out there that just want to help the community, I have spent nine years trying to encourage people to be kind, and help make the community a better place to be; it just makes me question why do people even bother to try?

“My family comes first and I am not prepared to put them in the line of fire, putting them in a position where they are targeted.

“It is such a shame, I assure you I would have fought with everything in my being to make people’s voices heard.

“[The changes in healthcare provision at] Withybush leaves a sour taste in my mouth, but the final straw was when my son received that abuse.”

A Welsh Labour spokesperson said: “As a party, Welsh Labour is saddened that Nicola has had to take the decision due to abuse directed at her and her family. That’s not politics, it’s intimidation.

“Welsh Labour does not condone harassment and intimidation of any political candidate, elected representative or their families. This incident has been reported to Dyfed Powys Police and it has been logged as a criminal offence of harassment. Police investigations are underway.”

They went on to say: “Politics should be about ideas and service to our communities, not personal attacks or abuse. We should be encouraging more people to stand, not driving them away.”

Other candidates standing are independents Derrick Abbott, Lee James Bridges, and Duncan Edwards; Sam Booth Wales Green Party; Brian Taylor Welsh Conservative Party; Scott Thorley Reform UK, and Sam Warden Welsh Liberal Democrats.