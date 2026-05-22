By-election to be held after Senedd elected councillor steps down

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

A council by-election is set to be held after a councillor stood down following his election to the Senedd.

The poll in the Dowlais and Pant ward of Merthyr Tydfil council is due to take place on Thursday, June 25, if contested.

It comes after Reform UK’s David Hughes stood down from his role as councillor for the ward after being elected in the Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr Senedd seat at the elections earlier this month.

Nomination papers must be delivered to the returning officer by no later than 4pm on Friday, May 29, for this by-election.

Applications to register to vote must reach the electoral registration officer by midnight on Tuesday, June 9.

Applications, amendments, or cancellations of postal votes must reach the electoral registration officer by 5pm on Wednesday, June 10.

Applications to vote by proxy at this election must reach the electoral registration officer by 5pm on Wednesday, June 17.

Applications to vote by emergency proxy at this election must reach the electoral registration officer by 5pm on Thursday, June 25.

The other two councillors for the ward are councillors Paula Layton and Declan Sammon, both of the Dowlais and Pant Community Independents group.

Currently the council is made up of 14 Labour councillors, nine councillors in the Independent group, four independent councillors, and two councillors in the Dowlais and Pant Community Independents group.