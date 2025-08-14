By-election to be held in Caerphilly following sudden death of MS Hefin David

Martin Shipton

An obscure sub-section of a law passed in 2024 means that a Senedd by-election will have to be held following the tragic death of Caerphilly Labour MS Hefin David’s death this week.

Dr David was found dead at his home in Nelson, Caerphilly county borough, on the evening of August 12.

His passing means that Labour has lost its effective majority at Cardiff Bay, with the party now holding 29 of the Senedd’s 60 seats.

While many assumed that a by-election would be necessary, legal changes brought about last year when a new piece of legislation was passed that increased the number of MSs from 60 to 96 and changed the voting system to the “closed list” version of proportional representation raised doubts in some people’s minds.

Unnoticed section

A largely unnoticed section of the Senedd Cymru (Members and Elections) Act 2024 removed the need for by-elections when a seat falls vacant – a provision that had previously been confirmed in the Government of Wales Act 2006, which stated that a by-election should be held except when the vacancy arose within three months of an ordinary election.

Section 9 of the 2024 Act states: “Omit section 10 (constituency vacancies) [of the 2006 Act]. It was this section that removed the need for by-elections, and made some people think that a by-election in Caerphilly would not take place – especially as the change in law came into effect two months after the Act received Royal Assent on June 24 2024.

When asked the Senedd Commission to clarify the situation, a spokesperson said: “You’re right that the Senedd Cymru (Members and Elections) Act 2024 changed the rules in the Government of Wales Act on how vacant seats are handled to reflect the different electoral system that will be in place from 2026. However, there is another section of the Act (Section 24) which means these changes won’t come into effect until after the election so there will be a by-election in Caerphilly in due course.”

Section 25 of the Act is headed “Transitional provision relating to Parts 1 and 2 [the section relating to vacancies is in Part 2]: and states: “Despite the coming into force, under section 25 (2)(a) and (b), of the amendments made by sections 1 and 2 and Part 2, they do not have effect in relation to (a) a general election the poll for which is held on or before 6 April 2026; (b) a Senedd returned at a general election the poll for which is held on or before 6 April 2026 (which includes the Senedd that passed the Bill for this Act) ;(c) the return of a Member to a Senedd mentioned in paragraph (b) (at a general election or otherwise).”

‘Or otherwise’

It appears that the two words “or otherwise” have the effect of overriding the earlier section of the Act which removes the need for by-elections.

When the by-election takes place, it will be the last at the Senedd for the foreseeable future. From May 2026, all MSs will be elected from closed party lists. When a vacancy arises following an MS’s death or resignation, the replacement will be another candidate from the relevant party’s closed list.

Based on recent polling, Reform could be the favourite to win the Caerphilly by-election, a result that would leave Labour on 29 seats with opposition parties holding 31.

A Reform victory would be a boost for the party in the run-up to next May’s election and a disappointment not only for Labour, but also for Plaid Cymru, which has led Caerphilly council for two terms since 1999.

It would also put Labour’s Welsh Government into the weaker position of having to negotiate support from other MSs as it drafts a budget for 2026-27.

‘Right to representation’

A Labour source said: “The legislation is worded confusingly, but the people of Caerphilly have a right to representation, and it would not be right to deprive them of the opportunity to elect a new MS.”

Dr David had recently won the top slot on Labour’s closed list for the new super-constituency of Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni. He defeated the current Blaenau Gwent MS Alun Davies in a members’ ballot, and Mr Davies was given second place on the list.

With Dr David’s passing, Mr Davies has now taken the top slot. The party’s other candidates for the list will be selected by local members.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

