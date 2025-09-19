By-election victory gives Reform its first council seat in Cardiff
Martin Shipton
Reform UK has gained its first seat on Cardiff council, comfortably winning a by-election in the Trowbridge ward at the eastern extremity of the capital and with Labour pushed into third place by the Liberal Democrats.
Edward Topham of Reform is the new councillor, who got 1,142 votes (39.6%), 461 votes ahead of the Lib Dems’ Chris Cogger, with 681 votes (23.6%).
Labour’s Gary Bowen-Thomson got 615 votes (21.3%, with Plaid Cymru’s Carol Ann Falcon 392 votes further behind with 223 (7.7%).
The Conservatives’ Joe Roberts got 90 votes (3.1%), the Green Party’s Jess Ryan 77 (2.3%), while Propel’s Lennox came last with 63 (2.2%).
There was a turnout of just 24.7%.
Resignation
The by-election was caused by the resignation of former Labour councillor Chris Lay, who moved to Telford, Shropshire for work.
The result was a huge turnaround from the last Cardiff-wide council election in 2022, when Labour took all three seats in the ward with its candidates getting 1,545 votes (57.6%), 1,470 (54.8%) and 1,398 (52.1%). The three Conservative candidates were the runners-up with 528 votes (19.7%), 480 (17.9%) and 449 (16.7%).
Labour’s poor showing was another bitter blow to the party, which retained a seat in Cardiff’s Llanrumney ward at a by-election in July, but lost a seat to the Green Party in the Grangetown by-election in August.
A Labour source said: “Having knocked on quite a few doors it was obvious that we were going to lose. Voters who were previously marked as Labour supporters said they wouldn’t be voting, while others must have voted for Reform.”
The ward is predominantly white working class and also contains the neighbouring district of St Mellons, which infamously made UK-wide headlines in the 1990s when the then Tory Secretary of State for Wales John Redwood caused outrage when visiting the Cardiff suburb by criticising pregnancy outside marriage as a way for women to get free council homes and benefits.
Spy
During the by-election campaign it emerged that the Plaid Cymru candidate had earlier this year been a member of Reform UK for some months. She claimed she had joined the party as a spy to find out about its attitude towards food banks.
The area is currently represented at the Senedd by former First Minister Vaughan Gething, who surprisingly campaigned in the by-election despite resigning last year after accepting £200,000 in donations from businessman David Neal, who had received two suspended prison sentences for dumping toxic sludge in the protected wetlands landscape of the Gwent Levels.
Mr Gething has also been supporting another businessman, Nigel Roberts, who wants to build a business park in St Mellons as well as a mainline railway station called Cardiff Parkway.
The Trowbridge result comes just two days after a YouGov Senedd voting intention poll for Cardiff University and ITV Wales suggested Labour’s vote in Wales was in meltdown at just 14% while the battle for first place was between Plaid Cymru at 30$ and Reform at 29%.
Political attention now turns to the October 23 Senedd by-election in Caerphilly, caused by the sudden death of Labour MS Hefin David. It is expected to be a closely fought battle between Plaid Cymru and Reform. Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has advised Labour voters to keep Reform out by voting for Plaid.
A massive win for Reform and a large increase in the Lib Dem vote who were behind Plaid in 2022. Very interesting that a lot of the previous Labour vote there and not Plaid. I’ll be criticised again but this is another poor by election result for Plaid. In stark contrast to Lib Dems, Plaid lost votes in this by election. When was the last time they actually won a seat from another party? The only poll they seem to top are from the pollsters not the electorate. Caerphilly where they have has one of their largest presence outside of… Read more »
I believe the last county council by-election Plaid won was the Pontypridd Town by-election two months ago, unless there’s one I’ve forgotten.
That was already a Plaid seat. Last by election gain was Cricieth in Gwynedd way back in February 2024 from independents. When did Plaid last gain a seat off another party?
Suspect the reason why Plaid Cymru did badly was because the candidate was previously a member of Reform UK. Instead of just admitting that was because she was previously angry and misguided she subsequently stated a fantasy about being tasked to infiltrate Reform to find out what they were up to. Whether the fantasy was of her own making or a ‘reputation management’ rouse from Plaid Cymru HQ we don’t know. What we do know is that the electorate of Trowbridge didn’t buy it.
“The only poll they (plaid) seem to top are from the pollsters not the electorate”…..er think you’ll find opinion polls are based on the views of the ‘electorate’
It’s a loss for the St mellons and Trowbridge residents. Now we have 3 councillors that don’t live in our area.
it is so hard to get a house in this area with the waiting list over 2 years
You would have thought that Labour and Reform would have tried to use local talent to represent them in a councillor election. The Reform councillor was not even selected to represent Reform on his own area of Llanrumney in their recent elections.
@Adrian 60% of voters didn’t want Reform so residents didn’t get what they wanted.
And now you will start to see more idiocy from this bunch of idiots.
Reform could sweep in a low turn out.
Bye Bye Wales. Been nice knowing you.
What would’ve happened with preference voting?
Only the 3.1% Con voters would’ve had Reform down as their second preference so the Abolish Wales party would never have reached the 50% majority threshold needed to win.
Probably the second choice of Labour and PC voters would’ve helped the Dems over the line.
Imagine that, a winner the majority were happy enough with.
Truly scary that we share our communities with such dangerous individuals. Imagine living in Wales and despising its culture and people enough to support those that want it destroyed.
It’s very disappointing and almost beyond belief that voters in Cardiff (Trowbridge ward) have been taken in by a candidate from Reform, a far-right English Nationalist party that’s more Tory than the Tories. This is essentially an undemocratic party with a self-appointed leader, Nigel Farage. He is a big pal of US President, Trump, whose profoundly dishonest character was very clearly shown by the recent TV programme “Trump v The Truth”. It illustrated no fewer than 102 of Trump’s lies recently during the last decade. Farage is doing a good job of aping him.
Turnout was 24 percent so barely 10 percent actually voted for Reform. Hardly a phenomenon are they? This was always going to go to Reform anyway.
Once again the labour vote has collapsed in a seat they held and – looking at the figures – it looks like once again a chunk of the labour vote has gone directly to Reform. If this is repeated in Caerphilly next month then there’s a strong possibility they’ll win the by-election. And if they do win in Caerphilly afraid to say then we are going to have to get our progressive heads around the grim fact there’s a better than even chance Farage’s party will be the largest party in the Senedd after next May’s elections.
I agree, yet the polls claim that the Reform vote are ex Tories. That cannot be right and the polls are not taking into account that people are voting for the first time
This is what happens when the electorate doesn’t bother turning out to vote,
you let the eNgLisH nationalists in, If you want to be controlled by England why don’t you go and live there?
Because theyre not content that their country is being destroyed, and want Wales gone with them.
Reform Party UK – What is it?
It is essentially the same party as its predecessors – the Brexit and UKIP parties. Yes, under a new name, but the same political malaise. Same dangerous, clever, manipulative, rabble rousing, leader. Same seething, stirring the bubbling, boiling, cauldron of discontent. It is ultra-British nationalist – it cares absolutely nothing for Wales. Spawned by existential angsts brought on by a continuing inability to come to terms with loss of empire, status, former prestige, exceptionalism, senses of entitlement. Now replaced by an infantile nostalgia, regressiveness, insularism, xenophobia, inability to live with others as equals.
1232 voted FOR hate movements. 1659 voted AGAINST. Fragmentation and intransigence are our enemy. The turnout of the hate movements combined with the intransigence of the rest landed us in this mess post 2016. A less than 25% turnout shows that in nine years, nothing has been learned. Even in a small council election like this, stamping out the hate movements matters. Consider them little fires in constant need of damping down and when you are called on, like a retained firefighter, you come out with your ballot box ‘hose’ and PUT IT OUT! If you do not, you will… Read more »