By-election victory gives Reform its first council seat in Cardiff

Reform UK has gained its first seat on Cardiff council, comfortably winning a by-election in the Trowbridge ward at the eastern extremity of the capital and with Labour pushed into third place by the Liberal Democrats.

Edward Topham of Reform is the new councillor, who got 1,142 votes (39.6%), 461 votes ahead of the Lib Dems’ Chris Cogger, with 681 votes (23.6%).

Labour’s Gary Bowen-Thomson got 615 votes (21.3%, with Plaid Cymru’s Carol Ann Falcon 392 votes further behind with 223 (7.7%).

The Conservatives’ Joe Roberts got 90 votes (3.1%), the Green Party’s Jess Ryan 77 (2.3%), while Propel’s Lennox came last with 63 (2.2%).

There was a turnout of just 24.7%.

Resignation

The by-election was caused by the resignation of former Labour councillor Chris Lay, who moved to Telford, Shropshire for work.

The result was a huge turnaround from the last Cardiff-wide council election in 2022, when Labour took all three seats in the ward with its candidates getting 1,545 votes (57.6%), 1,470 (54.8%) and 1,398 (52.1%). The three Conservative candidates were the runners-up with 528 votes (19.7%), 480 (17.9%) and 449 (16.7%).

Labour’s poor showing was another bitter blow to the party, which retained a seat in Cardiff’s Llanrumney ward at a by-election in July, but lost a seat to the Green Party in the Grangetown by-election in August.

A Labour source said: “Having knocked on quite a few doors it was obvious that we were going to lose. Voters who were previously marked as Labour supporters said they wouldn’t be voting, while others must have voted for Reform.”

The ward is predominantly white working class and also contains the neighbouring district of St Mellons, which infamously made UK-wide headlines in the 1990s when the then Tory Secretary of State for Wales John Redwood caused outrage when visiting the Cardiff suburb by criticising pregnancy outside marriage as a way for women to get free council homes and benefits.

Spy

During the by-election campaign it emerged that the Plaid Cymru candidate had earlier this year been a member of Reform UK for some months. She claimed she had joined the party as a spy to find out about its attitude towards food banks.

The area is currently represented at the Senedd by former First Minister Vaughan Gething, who surprisingly campaigned in the by-election despite resigning last year after accepting £200,000 in donations from businessman David Neal, who had received two suspended prison sentences for dumping toxic sludge in the protected wetlands landscape of the Gwent Levels.

Mr Gething has also been supporting another businessman, Nigel Roberts, who wants to build a business park in St Mellons as well as a mainline railway station called Cardiff Parkway.

The Trowbridge result comes just two days after a YouGov Senedd voting intention poll for Cardiff University and ITV Wales suggested Labour’s vote in Wales was in meltdown at just 14% while the battle for first place was between Plaid Cymru at 30$ and Reform at 29%.

Political attention now turns to the October 23 Senedd by-election in Caerphilly, caused by the sudden death of Labour MS Hefin David. It is expected to be a closely fought battle between Plaid Cymru and Reform. Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has advised Labour voters to keep Reform out by voting for Plaid.