Cabinet approves first step towards closing county’s smallest school with only two pupils

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh school which only has two pupils is being earmarked for closure by the council.

Cyngor Gwynedd’s cabinet approved publishing a statutory notice over a plan to shut Ysgol Y Garreg at Llanfrothen,Gwynedd, during its meeting on Tuesday, February 10.

The school had 17 pupils last year, but the figure had dropped to nine by last September, and was now down to just two year 6 pupils, with no new registrations for the reception class for the coming September.

The notice will allow a 28 day period for objections to the intention to close the school on August 31, 2026.

Ysgol Cefn Coch will be the alternative school for the area from September 1, 2026 if the closure goes ahead.

A report said the decision had been sought to address “the critical situation” at the school and the meeting heard that the situation was due to falling birth rates.

Cabinet member for education Cllr Dewi Jones said: “This isn’t anything new for us in Gwynedd, to be honest, it is the result of major changes in the demographics of the county.

“Back in 2011 to 2021, a comparative period of 10 years, by the end there were just over 1,500 fewer children in the 0 – 15 years old range – that is obviously going to have an impact on our county and our schools.

“Around the same time, the birth rate reduced by 25%. In 2012, there were 1,300 or so children born and by 2022, that figured had dropped to 997.

“We are here to discuss Ysgol Y Garreg, that is the focus, but I do think it is important that we consider this school within the wider context, because what has been faced by this community is not unique, neither for Gwynedd, throughout Wales or even worldwide.

“Birth rates are dropping and there are fewer children living in our communities.”

He added that currently there were only two pupils in year six and no registrations for the reception class.

“By September, there will be no children at all,” he said.

He added that it was the council’s “duty” to look at the future of the school, which was “not sustainable” and “did not offer the experience wanted for the children of Gwynedd”.

“It is a sad situation, but the proposal is to close Ysgol Y Garreg,” he said.

“It has served the community for many years, and there are staff doing their best for the school and the two pupils, and many [members] of staff over the years, and I’d thank them for their service.”

Council leader Cllr Nia Jeffreys said it was with “a heavy heart we have to hear this news”. She also thanked the staff and governors for their work over the years.

Cllr June Jones, the local member, agreed, saying it was “a very sad situation”.

She said: “The school has been there, I think, for about 143 years, and has provided excellent education for the children of the area.

“Many people think a lot of the school and it is sad that the pupil numbers have gone down so quickly.

“The number of children in the western world has dropped considerably and society has changed.

“Parents have the right to move their children to schools that better suit their lifestyles, and I don’t blame them.”

She also thanked former staff and governors, and asked the council to consider restructuring the building for “children who find it difficult to settle into the mainstream”.

She also requested that the community “have a say” in the future of the building.

Education head Gwern ap Rhisiart added that engagement had been held with the community and there was still an opportunity for people to “have their say” or object.

He said it was “not unusual” for pupils numbers to drop quickly in Gwynedd and it was noted that a “substantial number” of parents had already made the decision to send their children to other schools.

Employment discussions had started with staff, which included the acting head, a teacher, an assistant, and those in cleaning and catering roles.

“As a responsible employer we are supportive of staff and looking at every possibility for alternative employment,” Mr ap Rhisiart said.

“But for those on temporary contracts, if the school closed, it is likely those contracts would end as expected.”

He added that no decision had been made over potential future use of the building.