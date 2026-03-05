Cabinet member resigns after being told he was ‘unable to share important information’

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

A councillor has resigned from a local cabinet after 10 months in the role.

Councillor Declan Sammon of Dowlais and Pant Community Independents has announced he has stepped down from his role as cabinet member for transformation, governance and social partnership in Merthyr Tydfil on February 28.

Councillor Brent Carter, the Labour leader of the council, will temporarily take on this cabinet responsibility until a more permanent solution is agreed.

Cllr Sammon will continue as a councillor for the Dowlais and Pant ward, which he has served since 2017.

He joined the Labour-run cabinet in April 2025 but in a statement he said: “I can now announce that after much reflection I officially stepped down from my role as a cabinet member on February 28.

“This has been a difficult and heartfelt decision made with great respect for all of my colleagues and the residents we all serve.

“I have always believed that good local government is built on trust, openness, and strong working relationships.

“Recently I have found myself unable to share important information with fellow councillors — information that directly affects their communities and the people who turn to them for help and reassurance.

“I am worried about the position this places councillors in. They are often the first people residents contact when something goes wrong or when they need support and they deserve to have the information necessary to respond with confidence and care.

“When councillors are left out of the loop it becomes harder for them to do the job their communities elected them to do.

“My decision to resign comes from a place of wanting to protect those relationships and uphold the values that brought me into public service. I remain committed to working constructively with colleagues across the council and I hope this moment encourages a more open and collaborative approach in the future.

“I will continue to serve as a councillor and my focus remains firmly on the residents who put their trust in me. I care deeply about our community and I will keep doing everything I can to represent them with honesty, compassion, and dedication.

“I realise this statement may leave unanswered questions but unfortunately I can’t go into more detail at this stage but I can say that the reasons will become clear with the passing of time.”

Cllr Carter said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Declan for his dedication and commitment to the role this past year; it was a pleasure to work alongside him.

“Declan will continue to serve the constituents of Dowlais and Pant as one of their ward members.

“Due to the importance of the role I will temporarily take over the responsibilities of the cabinet member for transformation, governance, and social partnership until a more permanent solution is agreed.”