Cabinet minister warns US against ‘destabilising Nato’ over Greenland

A Cabinet minister has warned against “destabilising Nato” as Donald Trump continues to threaten to annex Greenland.

The US president has insisted that taking over Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, is vital for his country’s national security.

But Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that efforts to take over the territory by force would mean the end of the Nato military alliance.

On Tuesday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting told Sky News that the UK and Nato were “doubling down” on their support for Denmark, adding that Greenland was “already part of the team” contributing to the alliance’s collective security.

He said: “At a time when we can see the security of Nato members and the alliance at threat, particularly from Russia, but also from our other adversaries, this is not the time to destabilise Nato and to undermine our collective security.”

Mr Streeting’s comments follow Ms Frederiksen’s remarks to Danish broadcaster TV2, in which she said: “If the United States chooses to attack another Nato country militarily, then everything stops.

“That is including our Nato and thus the security that has been provided since the end of the Second World War.”

Sir Keir Starmer has previously said the UK “stands with” Denmark on Greenland.

On Monday, he told reporters that the territory’s future was a matter for the people of Greenland and Denmark alone.