Cabinet minister warns US against ‘destabilising Nato’ over Greenland
A Cabinet minister has warned against “destabilising Nato” as Donald Trump continues to threaten to annex Greenland.
The US president has insisted that taking over Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, is vital for his country’s national security.
But Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that efforts to take over the territory by force would mean the end of the Nato military alliance.
On Tuesday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting told Sky News that the UK and Nato were “doubling down” on their support for Denmark, adding that Greenland was “already part of the team” contributing to the alliance’s collective security.
He said: “At a time when we can see the security of Nato members and the alliance at threat, particularly from Russia, but also from our other adversaries, this is not the time to destabilise Nato and to undermine our collective security.”
Mr Streeting’s comments follow Ms Frederiksen’s remarks to Danish broadcaster TV2, in which she said: “If the United States chooses to attack another Nato country militarily, then everything stops.
“That is including our Nato and thus the security that has been provided since the end of the Second World War.”
Sir Keir Starmer has previously said the UK “stands with” Denmark on Greenland.
On Monday, he told reporters that the territory’s future was a matter for the people of Greenland and Denmark alone.
Worst UK gov at the mo. Kemi would hand over whatever trump tells her and Farage would as well.
Royal visit was worth it to keep the best friend of Epstein sweet.
Thing that gets me is Trump works on being the alpha. So who was in charge in the Epstein affair, is that why they will not release the files?
And Farage calls Trump a friend.
Trump already has access to Greenland courtesy of NATO membership. His “defence” logic is just another smokescreen as he just wants to grab any mineral and other resources that lie under Greenland and its immediate territorial waters. If he wants the stuff that badly he should do a deal with the Inuit residents, the Greenland and Danish governments especially as he’s supposedly the consummate “Dealmaker”. Greedy barsteward wants something for nuthin’, yet again.
And the UK will just sit by, watching scared and cowardly.