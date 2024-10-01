Cabinet set to give public consultation green light on school merger plans

Richard Evans – Local Democracy Reporter

A council could make major changes to the way six north Wales schools are run.

Members of a Conwy Council committee have agreed to start a public consultation on proposals to amalgamate four schools into two whilst placing another two under single management.

The proposals, which were discussed at an education and scrutiny committee meeting at Bodlondeb last week, will potentially affect two rural schools in the Conwy Valley, two in Abergele, and another two in Kinmel Bay.

The proposals must be given the green light by the council’s cabinet at a future meeting.

The move comes after cash-strapped Conwy Council cut education budgets by 5% earlier this year and axed 51 school jobs in the summer.

If agreed by cabinet, Conwy Council will then “consult” on the proposed federation between Ysgol Llanddoged and Ysgol Ysbyty Ifan; consult on the proposed amalgamation of Ysgol Glan Gele and Ysgol Sant Elfod; and consult on the proposed amalgamation of Ysgol Y Foryd and Ysgol Maes Owen.

If agreed the federation of Ysgol Llanddoged near Llanrwst and Ysgol Ysbyty Ifan in Betws y Coed would mean the schools remaining at their current sites whilst sharing a governing body and management structure.

The two Welsh-speaking schools already share a headteacher, despite being 12 miles apart.

Amalgamation

The report states: “The proposal to enter a federalisation would allow each school to retain their own character, name, category, budget, staff, and school uniform.

“The aim of the federation is for both schools to work in partnership.

“A federation can help small rural primary schools to remain sustainable within their communities.”

The committee also agreed to consult on formally amalgamating Ysgol Glan Gele (infants) and Ysgol Sant Elfod (juniors) based on the same site in Abergele but in separate buildings.

The proposed new school would remain located on the sites of the two existing schools but would operate under one board of governors and one management structure.

A report said the term “amalgamation” describes a formal and legal process by which two or more existing schools become one, meaning they would work together more closely.

A similar arrangement is planned for Ysgol Y Foryd and Ysgol Maes Owen, both on the same site in Kinmel Bay. The cost-cutting mergers will now go to Conwy Council’s cabinet for further discussion.

