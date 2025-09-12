Cabinet vow not to accept “double-digit council tax rise”

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh council’s cabinet has vowed not to impose a “double-digit council tax rise” next year.

Conwy County Council cabinet members made the commitment at a meeting on Tuesday, after a councillor last week claimed earlier this month that council tax would need to rise by 12.5% to cover an estimated £22 million funding gap.

Conservative backbencher Gareth Jones, at a finance meeting for setting the budget in 2026/27 September 1, said an “untenable” 12.5% rise would be needed just to balance the authority’s books.

But cabinet member, cllr Mike Priestley, dismissed the 12.5% figure whilst deputy leader Cllr Emily Owen said reporting the claimed rise was “irresponsible”.

Speaking after the meeting on behalf of the cabinet, Cllr Mike Priestley said: “I do not recognise the 12.5% council tax rise. I would not be able to support that, and I can speak on behalf of this administration in saying this. In fact, we will not support a double-digit increase.

“It’s very difficult for us at the moment because we do not know what the settlement is going to be from the Welsh Government, and once we have that settlement, we will have a better idea of what the gap is and what we need to do to close that gap.”

“Difficult task”

He added: “We as a council are legally bound to have a balanced budget. I can say to residents we will work tirelessly to keep any council tax rise as low as we possibly can, and this is increasingly a very difficult task.”

Speaking at the cabinet meeting, leader Cllr Charlie McCoubrey said Senedd Members needed to work to put pressure on Welsh Government to change the funding formula which has continually not favoured the authority.

It has been repeatedly stated that Conwy has one of the most elderly populations in the UK and receives significantly less per head than other North Wales councils such as Gwynedd and Denbighshire.

Consequently, the authority has historically received low settlements and high social care bills.

Cllr Julie Fallon said it felt like “groundhog day” with the council facing financial hardship again.

“Challenging”

Cllr McCoubrey said: “We all understand residents want council tax as low as possible, but having paid over 30% (increase) over the last few years, they don’t like to see toilets being closed; they don’t like to see grass not being cut, and that is incredibly challenging.”

“Now we have to take a balanced view across all our portfolios, across all our services, and we have consulted in the past about what services residents prioritise. I think to ask them, would you like to cut this by a hundred grand? I think that’s what we are paid for, quite frankly. I think that is incredibly difficult.”

The cabinet scrutinised the report and expect more information in November when the Welsh Government is due to give more indication on local government settlement levels.