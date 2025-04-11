Cadw announces exciting Easter events at historic locations across Wales

Cadw is gearing up for a full schedule of spring events and activities at historic monuments across Wales for the Easter school holidays.

Whether hunting for Easter eggs, following bunny trails, stepping back in time with medieval reenactments, or learning new skills at circus training workshops, there’s something designed for everyone over the Easter break.

The events provide fun, adventure, and educational experiences to visitors of all ages.

Head of Cadw, Gwilym Hughes, said: “The Easter holidays is the perfect time for families to get out, and explore the rich history and stories right on their own doorstep.

“We wanted to create an action-packed schedule of events that not only helps families to enjoy quality time together but also inspires a sense of pride and curiosity about Welsh heritage.

“Children go free with any adult membership, which offers great value for families looking to make the most of multiple visits and events throughout the year.

“Members enjoy unlimited access to 132 historical locations across Wales year-round, along with exclusive discounts at gift shops and similar attractions across the UK.”

Here’s a taste of what’s on offer across some of the most popular Cadw locations in Wales this spring:

West Wales:

Let’s Use a Camera Easter Trail, Kidwelly Castle

Sunday 20th and Monday 21st April, 10:00-16:00

Capture the beauty of Kidwelly Castle, a Norman masterpiece overlooking the River Gwendraeth. Families will follow the trail and take photos of specific landmarks and features within the castle grounds, a perfect activity for budding photographers and history enthusiasts.

Easter Egg Fun Trail, Laugharne Castle

Sunday 20th and Monday 21st April, 11:00-16:00

Explore the enchanting Laugharne Castle for its annual Easter Egg Hunt, where visitors will search for hidden eggs scattered throughout the castle grounds and be in with a chance to win an Easter prize! Easter bonnets are welcome.

South/mid Wales:

Petrus Rabbit Trail, Caerleon Roman Baths

Each day from Saturday 12th April to Sunday 27th April, 10:00-16:00

Hop down to Caerleon Roman Baths and help Petrus Rabbit find all his friends that are hidden along a winding trail through one of just three permanent legionary fortresses remaining in Britain.

Easter Codebreaker, Chepstow Castle

Each day from Monday 14th April to Sunday 20th April, 10:00-16:00

Step into the shoes of a medieval codebreaker at Chepstow Castle, the oldest surviving post-Roman stone fortification in Britain. Families will be busy searching for clues to uncover the hidden secrets within the castle walls.

Tretower’s Easter Quest, Tretower Court and Castle

Saturday 19th to Monday 21st April, 10:00-16:00

Join the trail set up by the bunnies at Tretower Court and Castle, a two-in-one architectural wonder. Explore the charming grounds and follow the clues to complete the quest. Those who can are in with a chance to win a tasty treat!

Bunny Trails and Easter Tales, Blaenafon Ironworks

Each day from Friday 18th April to Friday 25th April, 10:00-16:00

Visitors can follow the Easter Egg trail at Blaenafon Ironworks, uncovering hidden eggs and learning fascinating storiesabout its rich industrial heritage. Don’t miss the opportunity to listen to some wonderful tales about Welsh Easter traditions with the storyteller on 18, 19 and 21 April too!

North Wales:

Easter Egg Hunt, Castell Criccieth

Sunday 20th April, 11:00-15:00

Join the Easter Egg Hunt at Castell Criccieth, the ruined thirteenth-century castle overlooking Tremadog Bay. Search for hidden treasures throughout the castle grounds, all while enjoying the breathtaking views it offers across Cardigan Bay.

Easter Eggstravaganza, Denbigh Castle

Saturday 19th April and Sunday 20th April, 10:00-16:00

Families can enjoy a day out this Easter weekend at Denbigh Castle with its busy schedule of festive activities, including an Easter Egg Hunt, medieval battle reenactments, interactive song and dance performances, and crafts.

Easter Quest, Castell Caernarfon

Saturday 19th April and Sunday 20th April, 10:00-16:00

Embark on an adventure of discovery at the mighty Castell Caernarfon, a medieval fortress recognised as one of the greatest buildings of the Middle Ages. Children will follow clues and complete challenges to uncover the rarest Easter egg of all!

Medieval Eggstravaganza, Beaumaris Castle

Each day from Friday 18th April to Monday 21st April, 10:00-17:00

Beaumaris Castle’s Easter Eggstravaganza returns this year with a bank holiday weekend of fun activities for all ages. Visitors can enjoy an Easter Egg Hunt (Sunday and Monday only), circus workshops, and medieval encampment activities, including archery and armour trials.

Easter Egg Hunt & Fooling Around, Plas Mawr

Sunday 20th April, 10:00-16:00

Enjoy Easter Sunday at Plas Mawr, the finest surviving Elizabethan townhouse in Britain. Join in the Easter Egg Hunt and be entertained by the Conwy Jester’s lively performances with the backdrop of this unique historical setting.

Knight’s Graduation Quest, Castell Conwy

Sunday 20th April, 10:00-16:00

Aspiring knights and their families can embark on an exciting quest at Castell Conwy to find Knight Carwyn’s armour. Explore the inspiring fortification and uncover hidden pieces of his uniform scattered throughout the castle before time runs out!

