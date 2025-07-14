Cadw brings electric vehicle charging to Wales’ historic sites

Cadw, the Welsh Government’s historic environment service, has introduced fast and reliable electric vehicle (EV) charging at nine heritage sites across Wales that are now live and ready for public use.

The project – a partnership with Evolt Charging and funded by Transport for Wales (TfW), has been delivered as part of TfW’s Sustainable Development Plan to deliver a greener transport network across the country and address gaps in Wales’ EV infrastructure.

A series of 22kW public charge points, supplied by Evolt Charging, have been installed across an initial nine Cadw sites – Castell Coch, Castell Rhuddlan, Denbigh Castle, Harlech Castle, Kidwelly Castle, Montgomery Castle, Raglan Castle, Tretower Court and Castle and Tintern Abbey – to support EV drivers and eco-conscious visitors to the sites with increased options to charge their vehicle.

In addition to the new public charging infrastructure, Evolt, part of SWARCO Smart Charging, the UK’s leading electric vehicle (EV) charging business, has also installed charging units at four Cadw depots – in Caernarfon, Caerphilly, Crumlin and Haverfordwest – to charge Cadw’s new fleet of electric cars and vans for their team of regional maintenance specialists who often travel to multiple sites in a single day.

Addressing gaps

Jack Sargeant MS, Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, says: “The introduction of reliable and convenient charging infrastructure at nine of Cadw’s historic sites will enable visitors and local residents alike to charge their vehicles, in turn supporting local businesses and communities.

“For those travelling in the area, it will be useful in drawing more people to discover Wales’ rich history and what the surrounding areas have to offer.

“Crucially, it will also help to address gaps in public EV infrastructure – particularly in rural areas – giving EV drivers, as well as our maintenance staff, greater confidence that they can travel sustainably across Wales.”

Justin Meyer, Managing Director of SWARCO Smart Charging, added: “We’re proud to support Cadw and Transport for Wales on this prestigious project to provide reliable and convenient EV charging infrastructure across a number of the country’s most historic sites.

“The roll out of essential charging infrastructure across Cadw’s sites and depots will help promote further public uptake of EVs and support Cadw’s transition to electrifying its vehicle fleet.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

