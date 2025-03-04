Cadw holds up decision on new lease of life for vacant building near castle

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

No decision should yet be made on plans for a garden centre and food hall in a picturesque town centre due to its potential impact on a nearby castle.

That is according to Welsh historic buildings body Cadw which has said further information should be provided by South Wales-based chain Pugh’s before its plans for a new store are considered.

It wants to open its second Garden Kitchen by Pugh’s store at a vacant shop in Abergavenny part of which backs on to the registered Abergavenny Castle historic park and gardens and is within the town’s conservation area.

Cadw has said two refrigerated containers planned for the service yard would be partly inside the castle boundary and require scheduled monument consent.

Pugh’s has said it’s operated the food and retail concept at its Rogerstone branch, near Newport, since 2021 and as well as a garden centre features a deli counter and food hall with a 60-seat restaurant. Activities such as workshops could also be held at the Abergavenny shop.

Reviving the high street

The firm has said it will bring the Timothy Oulton Outlet furniture and homeware store, at 7 to 9 Mill Street, back into use after it closed in January and supports Welsh Government plans to revive local high streets and will stock food from local suppliers.

It could employ up to 30 full-time equivalent staff and opening hours from 7am to 11pm have been applied for though it isn’t intended to open for all these hours but could for special events such as during the Abergavenny Food Festival.

According to the firm’s planning statement the kitchen garden concept is one of the most successful ventures from the family-run chain since it launched in 1954.

It said its Rogerstone outlet has been “widely praised by both customers and the local community”.

The statement added: “The Rogerstone site has become a popular destination, known for its combination of fresh, locally sourced food, retail offerings, and welcoming atmosphere.

“The community has embraced the Garden Kitchen concept, using it as a meeting space and a hub for local events and workshops. The success of Rogerstone demonstrates the strong demand for this type of high-quality mixed-use offering, and its introduction in Abergavenny is expected to provide similar benefits to the town centre.”

National importance

Cadw said no scheduled monument consent application has been made and reminded Monmouthshire council Welsh planning guidance, updated in December, states development with a direct impact on an archaeological site of national importance should only be granted in exceptional circumstances, with the application required for a decision to be made.

As a result it has told the council: “It would be premature for the local planning authority to determine the planning application”.

The change of use planning application submitted by Pugh’s said 220 square metres, which is 56 per cent of the front of house floor space, will remain in retail use with 175sqm, 44 per cent, for food and drink.

It has also proposed new storage buildings behind new boundary treatments in the storage yard which it says “currently detracts from the conservation area’s visual quality”.

The application is being considered by Monmouthshire County Council and the public has until Friday, March 6 to comment on the plans.

