Cadw invites families to explore Wales’ historical locations this half term

Cadw is inviting families this half term to explore some of the nation’s most iconic historical locations and find out more about the stories behind them.

With a wide variety of castles, abbeys, and atmospheric ancient monuments, Cadw offers more than 130 locations in Wales

Complete a Roman Market Quest at Caerleon Roman Baths

For those looking for all-weather activities to do during half-term, Cadw is hosting a Little Explorers’ Roman Market Quest at Caerleon Roman Baths throughout the week.

Visitors can take a step back in time as they embark on a trail around the enchanting Roman Baths to discover the weird and wonderful ingredients needed for an extravagant Roman banquet.

Exploring the remains of the immense natatio, or open-air swimming pool (now undercover) that once held more than 80,000 gallons of water, you can get a glimpse of a Roman solider still diving the depths today thanks to the wonders of film projection.

While outside you can walk through the great north entrance into the most complete Roman amphitheatre in Britain, where families can imagine the din of 6,000 people calling to be entertained.

Discover the Welsh rebellion at Castell Harlech

In 1404 the castle fell to the charismatic prince Owain Glyndŵr during the last major rebellion against English rule.

Together with nearby Machynlleth it became the centre of Glyndŵr’s inspiring vision of an independent Wales.

He moved his main residence and court here and summoned his followers from all over the country to attend a great parliament.

It may well have been at Castell Harlech that he was formally crowned Prince of Wales in the presence of envoys from Scotland, France and Spain.

This half term, why nor cross the spectacular ‘floating’ footbridge to enter this great castle where families can explore its battlements, turrets and gatehouses and transport themselves back in time.

Discover the industrial revolution at Blaenavon Ironworks

A giant of the industrial age, Blaenavon Ironworks put Wales on the global stage.

Nestled in hills once rich with coal, limestone and iron ore on the edge of Bannau Brycheiniog, Blaenavon is a World Heritage Site rich with stories of a pivotal period in Welsh and global history.

Here, families can discover the story of industry while visiting the impressive furnaces, foundry, cast house and giant water balance tower that once raised wagons 80 feet into the air.

With authentically furnished cottages and the recreated ‘truck shop’ where workers spent their meagre wages, visitors can also get a fascinating glimpse of what daily life was like for the people who made history.

Visits

Head of Cadw, Gwilym Hughes, said: “The history of Wales is made up of many different stories which come to life across our historic locations up and down the country.

“Half-term is the perfect time for families to explore and enjoy local Cadw locations together and inspire a sense of pride and curiosity about our heritage.”

For families looking to make the most of multiple visits, Cadw offers a membership.

Members can enjoy unlimited access to over 130 historical locations across Wales year-round, along with discounts at gift shops and similar attractions across the rest of the UK.

Children also go free with any adult membership – memberships are available for individuals, families, and seniors.

