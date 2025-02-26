Cadw offers free access to historical sites on St David’s Day

Cadw is offering free access to Wales’s iconic historical locations on March 1 in celebration of St David’s Day.

From castles to abbeys and industrial heritage sites, there are 130 Cadw sites across Wales and entry to 19 properties that normally charge admission will be now free on Saturday.

The Welsh Government’s historic environment service is asking visitors to instead consider gifting a donation to Welsh cancer charity, Tenovus.

There is no obligation to donate to access Cadw sites, but those wishing to do so can help give hope to thousands of people by donating any amount here.

Cadw Events taking place to celebrate St David’s Day 2025:

St. David’s Day Celebration (Castell Conwy)

Saturday 1st March, 11:00 – 11:30 and 14:00 – 14:30

In north Wales, to celebrate Dydd Dewi Sant, you can experience the sounds of Côr Meibion Maelgwn Male Voice Choir, as you explore our medieval castle at Castell Conwy for a day of celebrations.

Dydd Dewi Sant Daffodils (Castell Caernarfon)

Saturday 1st March, 10:00 – 16:00 Celebrate Wales’ national flower with Castell Caernarfon’s paper daffodil-making workshop after looking around this middle-aged castle of dreams.

St. Davids Day Celebrations (Caerphilly Castle)

Saturday 1st, Sunday 2nd, and Monday 3rd March, 10:00 – 15:00

Visit Wales’ largest castle with a weekend of activities at Caerphilly Castle, including custodian-led tours around the castle that delve into Welsh myths and legends.

Celebrating St. David’s Day (Denbigh Castle)

Saturday 1st March, 10:00 – 16:00

Wear your best Welsh traditional dress, or simply a red item for a lively day of music, baked goods and crafts at medieval fortress, Denbigh Castle.

To avoid disappointment, visitors to Plas Mawr are advised to book their free entry tickets in advance, as there is a strict limit on the amount of tickets available for either a morning or afternoon visit. These are available on a first-come-first-served basis and must be pre-booked here.

Jack Sargeant Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership said: “Cadw is committed to making Wales’s heritage accessible to everyone and offering free entry on St David’s Day is a fantastic way to do so.

“There is an array of sites to explore, from Wales’s largest fortress, Caerphilly Castle, with its iconic leaning tower, to St Davids Bishop’s Palace — located near St Davids Cathedral, where Wales’s patron Saint, Dewi Sant, founded his monastery.

“We hope that visitors will also support our nominated charity, Tenovus, as every gift really does make a difference.”

Tenovus, the Welsh Government staff charity of the year, aims to give anyone affected by cancer, in Wales and beyond, the best access to the treatment and support they need.

Benefits

£10 Could help Tenovus’ Support Line nurses provide vital information about cancer and offer specific advice to someone who has been diagnosed.

£20 Could help the charities advisors complete a full benefits check for someone with cancer, helping them to access the grants and benefits they’re entitled to.

Alexandra Smith, Tenovus Cancer Care Philanthropy & Special Events Manager said: “This is a fantastic initiative to support Tenovus and allow people to enjoy some of Wales’s most iconic places.

“With more people than ever living with cancer in Wales, there has never been a greater need for our services. We understand how cancer can impact every aspect of life and how it affects families and friends too.

“Our wide range of services offer bilingual information, advice, and specialist support to people living with cancer, and their loved ones.”

