Cadw reveals festive programme of Christmas events

Cadw has unveiled its magical programme of Christmas events at castles, abbeys, and historic monuments throughout the festive season.

The Welsh Government’s historic environment service says visitors can experience the wonder of Welsh heritage with enchanting activities designed to bring history to life and spread seasonal cheer.

Expect festive trails, traditional crafts, Christmas grottos, and atmospheric storytelling that make the most of Wales’ most iconic monuments during the most wonderful time of the year.

Kate Roberts, Chief Executive of Cadw, said: “Our December events offer a unique way to enjoy Wales’ historic places during the festive season.

“From family-friendly activities to immersive experiences, we hope to inspire pride in Welsh heritage while creating magical memories.

“Children can get free entry with any adult membership, making it a brilliant way to keep the whole family entertained throughout the holidays.

“A Cadw membership also makes a fantastic Christmas gift for history lovers, offering unlimited access to 132 historic locations all year round.”

Highlights from December’s line up include:

Victorian Santa’s Grotto (Blaenafon Ironworks)

Saturday 13th, Sunday 14th, Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st December 10.30am-3.30pm

Experience the magic of a Victorian Christmas at Blaenavon Ironworks, a UNESCO World Heritage Site steeped in industrial history.

Meet Father Christmas in his charming grotto and make festive memories with the whole family.Tickets must be booked in advance.

Christmas Trail (Castell Conwy)

Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th December, 10am-4pm

Help the cook at Castell Conwy to prepare for the King’s Christmas feast in the Great Hall. Follow the clues around the towers and battlements to find the missing ingredients in time for dinner.

Seasonal Scents: Medieval Christmas Decoration Workshop (Chepstow Castle)

Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th December, 10am-3pm

Step inside the mighty walls of Chepstow Castle and discover how Christmas was celebrated in medieval times. Learn about the fragrant herbs and spices that travelled from distant lands and create your own scented decoration to take home.

Kalendae Guys (Caerleon Roman Baths)

Each day between Saturday 20th December to Saturday 3rd January (excluding Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day). 10am – 4pm

Celebrate the Roman New Year at Caerleon’s historic baths with the popular Kalendae Guys trail. Explore the ancient remains and uncover fascinating facts about Roman life while enjoying a festive family challenge.

Reindeer Trail (Chepstow Castle)

Each day between Friday 19th to Wednesday 31st December (excluding Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day). 10am-3pm

Santa’s reindeer have been exploring Chepstow Castle, leaving behind some mischievous clues… Follow the festive trail through this spectacular riverside fortress and see if you can solve the seasonal mystery. Wrap up warm and enjoy the hunt.

Santa’s Grotto (Tretower Court and Castle)

Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th December, 11am-3pm

Visit Santa in the beautiful surroundings of Tretower Court, a medieval manor with a rich history. Children can meet Father Christmas and receive a gift, while adults enjoy mulled wine and mince pies. Tickets must be booked in advance.

Make and Take – Christmas Crafts (Chepstow Castle)

Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st December, 10am – 3pm

Get creative in the atmospheric setting of Chepstow Castle with the craft workshop to make a festive decoration and take home your own handmade keepsake as a special reminder of the day.

Brother Thomas the Cellarer (Tintern Abbey)

Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th December, 10.30am – 3.30pm</

Travel back in time at Tintern Abbey and hear Brother Thomas share stories of monastic life during the festive season. Explore the stunning gothic ruins and learn about the rituals and traditions of the Cistercian monks.

For those looking to make the most of Cadw’s Christmas programme, a Cadw membership offers free entry to events and unlimited access to 132 historic places across Wales.

Children go free with any adult membership, making it the perfect gift for history lovers this festive season.