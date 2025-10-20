Cadw unveils haunting line-up of Halloween events across Wales

Cadw has announced its haunting line-up of Halloween half term activities, set to be held at iconic historical locations across Wales.

From historical tours of haunted town houses to spooky storytelling sessions, the programme is filled with a variety of events to delight visitors of all ages.

There is a mixture of free and ticketed activities, so be sure to plan ahead and book your experiences now. A full list can be found on Cadw’s website, with a sneak peak of the highlights below.

North Wales

Spooky Halloween at Beaumaris Castle

Saturday 25th to Sunday 26th October & Friday 31st October, 10:00 – 17:00

Step into the shadows of Beaumaris Castle this Halloween and take on a spooky trail through its historic walls. Watch out for gruesome figures, uncover the witch’s kitchen, and escape with a prize, if you dare. Visitors can also drop into the creepy craft room to meet the resident witches and make some scary creations to take home.

Halloween Evening Tour at Plas Mawr

Friday 31st October, 16:30 – 18:00 & 18:15 – 19:45

Do you dare to enter Plas Mawr after dark? Explore Britain’s finest Elizabethan town house by night and uncover its ghostly secrets on an out-of-hours tour, complete with spine-tingling storytelling. A hauntingly atmospheric experience not to be missed.

Tickets must be booked beforehand.

Halloween Skeleton Hunt at Castell Conwy

Friday 31st October, 09:00 – 17:00

Help solve a spooky mystery at Castell Conwy this Halloween! Skeleton bones have been found around the castle – but who do they belong to? Follow the mysterious clues, complete the quest, and reveal the name of the skeleton to earn a treat. All set within one of Europe’s most magnificent medieval fortresses, with battlements, towers and history around every corner.

South Wales

Spooky Halloween Week at Blaenavon Ironworks

Saturday 25th to Friday 31st October, 11:00 – 15:30

Visit a UNESCO World Heritage Site this half term during a week of spooky storytelling at Blaenavon Ironworks. Hear legends, folklore and ghost stories and take part in a fun Halloween trail suitable for all ages.

‘We’re going on a Ghost Hunt’ at Raglan Castle

Monday 27th to Friday 31st October, 09:30 – 16:30

Follow a spooky Halloween trail through the grand ruins of Raglan Castle and get scared ready for Halloween night! Visit the grandest castle ever built by Welshmen and enjoy a day full of eerie fun for all ages this half term.

An Evening of Ghost Stories at Chepstow Castle

Thursday 23rd & Thursday 30th October, 18:30 – 19:30 & 20:30 – 21:30

Wrap up warm and settle in for an evening of ghost stories and local legends inside the old castle pantry of Chepstow Castle. Hear tales of Chepstow’s shadowy past from our storytellers, in the heart of one of Wales oldest and most atmospheric fortresses.

Tickets must be booked beforehand.

An evening of ghost stories and Welsh folklore at Caer-went Roman Town

Tuesday 28th October, 19:00 – 20:30

Settle in for an adult only, spine-tingling evening of ghost stories and folklore from Gwent and beyond, told by our storytellers in the atmospheric Caer-went Barn. Discover eerie tales rooted in local legend, all in the shadow of one of Wales’ best-kept Roman secrets.

Tickets must be booked beforehand.

Mid Wales

Spooky Trail at Tretower Court and Castle

Thursday 30th to Friday 31st October, 10:00 – 16:00

The bats, rats and other creatures have taken over Tretower for Halloween, creating a creepy trail through the historic house. Come and see what they’ve been up to and enjoy some spooky seasonal fun in one of Wales’ most remarkable medieval landmarks.

West Wales

The Phantom Corale at Castell Cilgerran

Thursday 23rd to Saturday 25th October, 18:30 – 20:30

Experience the magic of The Phantom Coracle, an immersive after-dark event blending fire, sound, light and live performance in the dramatic setting of Castell Cilgerran. An event inspired by Victorian photography and local folklore, this family-friendly spectacle transforms the fortress into a hauntingly beautiful arts experience. Don’t miss your chance to see the castle like never before.

Halloween Games and Activities at Laugharne Castle

Saturday 25th to Sunday 26th October, 11:00 – 16:00

Families can enjoy Halloween fun and games at Laugharne Castle by completing a spooky trail to earn a special trick or treat. Set above the Taf estuary, this mighty medieval fortress and Tudor mansion was once a poet’s hideout and a courtier’s grand residence. A perfect blend of eerie adventure and rich history in one of Wales’ most atmospheric castles.

For those looking to take advantage of the events available during October half term, a Cadw membership offers free event entry and unlimited access to 132 historic places across Wales, offering a unique way to explore Wales’ rich heritage. Children also go free with any adult membership.

Find out more on Cadw’s site.