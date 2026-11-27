Nation.Cymru Staff From ghost stories in medieval castles to Victorian Santa’s grottos, historic sites across Wales are set to host a range of events this festive season. Cadw has announced its winter programme of events, which will transform some of Wales’ most remarkable heritage sites into seasonal settings for festive storytelling, traditional crafts and holiday celebrations.

With celebrations starting in November and continuing into the New Year, Cadw has highlighted their winter events as opportunities to spend quality time with loved ones while experiencing Wales’ rich history.

Kate Roberts, Chief Executive of Cadw said: “Christmas is a time for making memories together, and there’s something special about experiencing Wales’ history at this time of year. “This winter, visitors can follow festive trails, meet Father Christmas in some of Wales’ most iconic locations, enjoy seasonal crafts and storytelling, and discover winter traditions from centuries past.

“We’re proud to bring history to life in ways that are fun and accessible for all ages. Whether visiting a Cadw site for the first time or returning as part of a family tradition, we look forward to welcoming people across Wales this Christmas.”

The winter events line-up includes: South Wales Edwyrdian Tales – Ghost Stories for Christmas at Caerphilly Castle – Saturday 28 November, 19:30 – 21:00 (Adults only)

Step inside Caerphilly Castle after dark for an evening of chilling Christmas tales from classic authors including H.R. Wakefield and Algernon Blackwood. The one-man performance, directed and performed by Matthew Wood, brings the Victorian tradition of festive ghost stories to life in dramatic surroundings. Booking required.

Medieval Christmas Decoration Workshop at Chepstow Castle – Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 December, 10:00 – 15:00

Discover the scents and traditions of a medieval Christmas, and learn about the ingredients used centuries ago, including those grown locally and traded from further afield, before creating a scented Christmas decoration to take home. A drop-in activity suitable for all ages.

Victorian Santa’s Grotto at Blaenafon Ironworks – Saturday 12, Sunday 13, Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 December, 10:30 – 15:30 Meet a Victorian Father Christmas in his traditional grotto. A dedicated Welsh-language session will take place on Saturday 12 December. Booking required.

Reindeer Trail at Chepstow Castle – Various dates between Saturday 19 and Thursday 31 December, 10:00 – 15:00

Santa’s reindeers have been causing mischief, and now visitors must explore the castle in search of clues and hidden light-up reindeer to solve the mystery of which one has left an unfortunate surprise on Santa’s boots. No booking required.

Christmas Make & Take at Chepstow Castle – Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 December, 10:00 – 15:00 Visitors can create their own Christmas decoration to take home while enjoying a seasonal visit to the castle. The activity is drop-in and included with normal admission, with no additional event charge.

Santa’s Pop up Grotto at Caer-went Roman Town – Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 December, 10:00 – 15:30

Father Christmas is stopping at Caer-went Roman Town for a special festive weekend. Children can bring along their Christmas lists, receive a small gift, and enjoy seasonal crafts. Free parking and access to the Barn are available. Booking required.

Spot the Celebration Difference Trail at Caerleon Roman Baths – Various dates between Monday 21 December and Monday 4 January, 10:00 – 16:00 Travel back almost 2,000 years to discover how Roman Saturnalia celebrations compare with Christmas traditions today. Families can follow the trail, spot the differences and uncover how people marked the winter season in Roman times.

North Wales – Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 December, 10:00 – 15:15 Santa’s Elizabethan Grotto at Plas MawrSaturday 12 and Sunday 13 December, 10:00 – 15:15

Meet Father Christmas amid historic surroundings. Children will receive a gift, with options including the exclusive Cadw Nadolig Llawen Bear, and can enjoy Christmas crafts while grown-ups enjoy festive treats. Booking required.

Reindeer Trail at Castell Caernarfon – Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 December, 11:00 – 15:00

Santa’s reindeer have gone missing inside Castell Caernarfon. Young visitors can explore the castle, track down the hidden reindeer and complete the festive trail before collecting a Christmas treat at the end. The trail is included with normal admission and no booking is required.

West Wales Christmas Carol Concert at Strata Florida Abbey – Wednesday 2 December, 18:00 – 20:00

An evening of festive music at the annual Christmas Carol Concert at St Mary’s Church, featuring Choirs for Good. Afterwards, visitors can continue the celebrations with refreshments in Y Beudy. The event is free, with donations to Strata Florida Trust welcomed. No booking required.

Kidwelly Christmas Trail at Kidwelly Castle – Various dates between Saturday 19 Dec and Thursday 31 Dec 2026, 10:00 – 16:00 Father Christmas has taken a break from his preparations and is hiding somewhere inside Kidwelly Castle. Families can explore the castle grounds in search of him, with a reward from the elves waiting for successful explorers. No booking is required. Mid Wales Elevenses with Father Christmas at Tretower Court & Castle – Sunday 29 November, 10:30 – 12:00

Join Father Christmas for tea, toast and festive storytelling. Children can bring along their Christmas lists to post, take a Santa selfie and enjoy a seasonal story accompanied by jingle bells. Every child will receive a Christmas medal and small gift. Booking required. Santa’s Grotto at Tretower Court & Castle – Saturday 5, Sunday 6 and Saturday 12 December, 11:00 – 15:00