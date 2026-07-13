Cadw unveils summer holiday events at castles across Wales

Nation.Cymru Staff

More than 70 family-friendly events will take place at castles, abbeys and landmarks across Wales this summer as Cadw launches its programme for the school holidays.

The summer events programme invites visitors to step into the past through immersive experiences, interactive workshops and hands-on activities designed to bring Welsh history to life.

Dr Kate Roberts, Chief Executive of Cadw, said: “Summer is the perfect time for families to step outside and explore Wales’ incredible heritage, and our events programme makes those visits even more memorable.

“Whether it’s stepping into the shoes of medieval characters, discovering ancient traditions or simply spending time together in remarkable settings, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“Plus, with free child entry for adult members, it’s a fantastic way to make lasting memories over the school holidays.”

Highlights from this summer’s programme include:

South Wales

Go Wild at Caerphilly Castle (29 to 31 August, 11:00-15:00)

At Wales’ largest castle, Caerphilly Castle, there will be a weekend of nature-themed adventure, including a quest through the grounds and hands-on craft activities inspired by the natural world.

A Victorian Excavation at Castell Coch (29 and 30 July, 11:00-15:00)

Inspired by Victorian-era excavations, visitors to Castell Coch can explore the history beneath the site, uncovering medieval artefacts, learning how to record their findings, and picking up techniques still used by archaeologists today.

Musica Peregrina: Pilgrimage Music in Medieval Europe at Chepstow Castle (25 July, 10:00-16:00)

Discover the sounds of medieval Europe at Chepstow Castle with Musica Peregrina, including live performances on traditional instruments such as the hurdy-gurdy, harp and percussion, and learn more about the music and traditions of the medieval world.

Raglan Castle Odyssey at Raglan Castle (30 and 31 August, 11:00-16:30)

With the Worcester Reenactors, this multi-period living history weekend invites visitors to explore historic encampments, meet costumed characters, and discover what life was like for soldiers and civilians throughout history.

North Wales

Medieval Festival at Beaumaris Castle (29 to 31 August, 10:00-17:00)

On August bank holiday weekend, Beaumaris Castle will be transformed with knights, lords and ladies, musicians and jesters. Families can explore a bustling encampment, watch combat demonstrations and enjoy a programme of hands-on activities.

Castle Garrison and Red Dragon Archers at Castell Caernarfon (Weekends across July and August, 10:00-16:00)

The Castle Garrison and Red Dragon Archers will return to Castell Caernarfon on selected weekends throughout July and August, with archery demonstrations and historical displays taking place across the site.

Conwy Medieval Magic at Conwy Castle (Every Wednesday between 22 July and 19 August, 10:00-16:00)

Castell Conwy will host weekly family entertainment, with live performances and traditional storytelling inspired by Welsh myths, alongside craft activities and a range of interactive workshops.

Fairy Tale Picnic at Denbigh Castle (25 July, 10:00-16:00)

For this year’s annual picnic at Denbigh Castle, families are invited to dress up, bring some treats and settle in for an afternoon of storytelling, alongside creative activities including face painting.

West Wales

Historic Echoes at Laugharne Castle (1 and 2 August, 11:00-16:00)

Step into the early 15th century at Laugharne Castle to discover how castles were attacked and defended, handle replica weapons and armour, and learn about medieval medicine through a series of expert demonstrations.

Hysterical History at Kidwelly Castle (1 and 2 August, 11:00-16:00)

This summer at Kidwelly Castle, there will be an interactive experience where visitors can explore the skills, training and traditions of medieval knighthood through hands-on activities with Sir Roland De Preaux.

Children’s Activity Day at Strata Florida Abbey (13 August, 10:00-12:00. Online pre-booking essential)

At Strata Florida Abbey, young historians can explore the medieval site’s past through hands-on archaeology experiences, and learn about the lives of the Cistercian monks and the surrounding landscape.

Mid Wales

Tretower’s Summer Trail at Tretower Court and Castle (Every day from 18 July to 31 August, 10:00-16:30)

The trail of medieval games at Tretower Court and Castle allows visitors to test their skills through a series of family-friendly challenges set within the historic grounds.

Wednesday Crafting Fun at Tretower Court and Castle (Every Wednesday throughout August, 10:30 & 13:30)

Wednesdays will bring a series of hands-on craft workshops, in which young visitors can create their own medieval-inspired items, including shields, swords and decorative keepsakes.

In addition to the events, Cadw is offering a series of guided tours throughout the summer to allow visitors to delve deeper into the historic details of each location.

Sites with guided tours include: Castell Oxwich, Bryn Celli Ddu, Llangar Old Parish Church, Segontium Roman Fort, Rug Chapel, Cae’r Gors, Castell Cilgerran, Barclodiad y Gawres, Castell Cricieth and Hafoty Medieval House.

Pre-booking via the Cadw website for these events is required. Find out more and book tickets on Cadw’s site here.