Caernarfon Town upgrade to create level playing field

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

A planning application has been submitted to Cyngor Gwynedd to upgrade Caernarfon Town’s pitch, meaning the infamous Oval slope could be consigned to Welsh footballing history.

A full planning application has been received from Darren Billinghurst through the agent Louise O’Rourke of Sports Labs Limited.

The aim of the upgrade is to “redevelop” the existing natural grass pitch and construct a new natural turf football pitch “with a reduced lateral slope.”

The proposal states that the current playing surface has “poor drainage” which “impacts the performance characteristics of the surface”.

‘Consistent fall’

Investigations into the pitch found that there was a “consistent” fall from the north-east corner to the south-west, a height difference of approximately 2.775m, it notes.

According to the application details the “maximum acceptable gradient” for a slope is of no more than 2.5% in any direction, with a recommendation of 1%. The Canaries play in the highest league in the Welsh footballing pyramid and sit comfortably in the top end of the JD Cymru Premier table

It is hoped the work will see the slope reduced to a “more acceptable” 1.43%.

The rebuild of the existing playing surface will “offer increased opportunities for football to be played at a higher level and allow the club to host a variety of competitions,” the plans say.

The proposals also describe a new retaining structure which will be required to allow the proposed levels to tie into the existing stadium surrounds.

These features will be used to “enhance” the existing spectator areas along the east touchline and along portions of both goal lines.

It also notes there are to be no alterations to the existing usage levels, hours of use, floodlighting, or any element that would impact neighbouring properties. Access to the stadium is anticipated through the main car park of Segontium Road South.

Access route

The access route will be sealed off where possible with Heras fencing where required to prevent any unauthorised access, with appropriate crossing points indicated if necessary.

There will be no alteration to current hours of use, and the pitch will be restricted to match days and occasional training only.

The plans say the project will be part of the “multi-sport grassroots facilities programme” which is investing £123 million in 2024/25 to support local facilities across the whole of the UK.

“The programme provides funding to make essential facility improvements, so that communities have high-quality pitches to play on, building on investment from previous year,” the application says.

The funding is part of a government commitment “to providing people across the United Kingdom with opportunities to get active”.

