Caerphilly by-election candidates give views on controversial coal tip scheme

Emily Price

Candidates standing in the upcoming Caerphilly by-election have given their views on controversial plans to extract coal from a former colliery site in the constituency.

Mining company Energy Recovery Investments Limited (ERI) is applying to mine nearly half a million tonnes of coal from two spoil tips formed from the workings of the abandoned Bedwas Navigation Colliery which operated between 1913 and 1985.

The company claims it will use some of its profits from coal sales to remediate the two tips afterwards and re-profile the land with seed mixes for use as upland grazing.

The Welsh Government has classified the site as Category D – a tip with the potential to impact public safety, to be inspected at least twice a year.

But campaigners say ERI Ltd’s proposal is just to “greenwash” its mining application as a remediation project and that the company could “cut and run” once valuable coal has been extracted.

It’s understood that no official planning application for the proposed scheme has been submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council yet.

Survey

A by-election set to take place on October 23 is currently being fought in Caerphilly following the sudden death of Labour incumbent Hefin David.

Coal Action Network carried out a survey asking candidates for their views about the re-mining of Bedwas and other Welsh coal tips.

The grassroots campaign group asked the same two questions to each candidate:

*Are you for or against the proposal to re-mine coal from the Bedwas coal tips?

*Is there anything else you want to add about your attitude toward coal extraction in Wales, coal tip safety or climate change?

Of the eight candidates, six responded – Reform UK’s Llyr Powell and UKIP’s Roger Quilliam did not provide responses.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has demanded the reopening of Welsh coal mines as part of the party’s long term ambition to reopen blast furnaces in Port Talbot.

Plaid Cymru candidate Lindsay Whittle says he doesn’t trust ERI Ltd.

He said: “I am opposed to private enterprise using this just to make a profit. I do not trust them.

“Yes I want the colliery waste taken away. I want it taken by rail and not road. No to 50 lorries a day for years. There is a rail link close and could be accessed without driving through the villages.”

Responsible

Gareth Potter for the Conservatives says any remediation should be carried out safely.

He said: “The coal tips of Bedwas represent not only a legacy of our industrial past but a potential resource for our future, if approached with care, innovation, and community oversight.

“I support the responsible re-mining of these tips, provided it is done safely and transparently. After all, this isn’t about returning to the past, it’s about using what remains to build a stronger, fairer future for Bedwas and wider communities across Caerphilly.

“If carried out correctly, coal tip mining can be a bridge between our heritage and our progress.”

Labour Party candidate, Richard Tunnicliffe, pledged to meet with ERI and concerned campaigners if he wins by-election on October 23rd.

His Labour colleague, Hefin David, took part in a pre-application consultation for the scheme with ERI before he died.

Mr David had urged fellow MSs to keep an open mind to the plans and called for “sceptical questions” to be asked of the ERI.

Richard Tunnicliffe said: “We are in a climate and nature emergency and the response must be swift and serious, so we can pass on a Wales we are proud of to future generations.

“That means a managed end to the extraction and use of coal. As I understand it, a planning application for the proposed scheme has not yet been submitted to Caerphilly Council.

“If a planning application is put forward, I would be open to meeting with Energy Recovery Investments Ltd and with campaigners to hear their points of view.

“However, any proposal for the extraction of coal from disused tips falls under Welsh Government’s Coal Policy Statement, which dictates that coal licences may be needed in wholly exceptional circumstances, and each application will be decided on its own merits, but the presumption will always be against coal extraction.

“I support the Welsh Labour position to issue no new licences to explore new coal fields because they will not take a penny off bills, cannot make us energy secure, and will only accelerate the worsening climate crisis.”

Climate change

Liberal Democrat candidate Steve Aicheler warned that the risk of landslips, fire and water pollution at Bedwas tip could be made worse by climate change.

He said: “Maintaining and ensuring safety of the tips currently costs Caerphilly County Borough Council a significant amount of money – money which could be spent on keeping Libraries open and properly funding our schools.

“ERI Ltd has proposed a major remediation project: removing spoil and coal, re-profiling the tips, and restoring the land to grassland and moorland. The scheme could last up to ten years and would be funded by selling extracted coal.

“Local people rightly want the tips made safe. But the Liberal Democrats believe three key concerns must be addressed before this scheme proceeds.

“Coal extracted from Bedwas must only be used where it would displace coal which would otherwise be imported, it should only be used in UK industries that have no current coal-free alternative.

“ERI currently proposes to move lorries through Sirhowy Valley Country Park, past the Covid memorial park, and out to the A467. This raises clear risks of disruption to walkers, cyclists and families who rely on the park.

“Despite our questions during engagement events with ERI we’re not confident that existing use and access will be maintained, especially as much of the use of the Country Park takes place on routes which are not designated rights of way.

“What happens if the scheme fails mid-way? If ERI encountered financial or logistical problems, local people could be left with half-dug tips and long-term risks.

“The tips are owned by Caerphilly County Borough Council. That means the council is central to ensuring safeguards on finance, coal use and environmental restoration.”

Perilous

Gareth Hughes for the Green Party says coal shouldn’t be extracted from any tip anywhere in Wales.

He said: “All coal tips must be made safe, but the extraction of coal from them should never happen.

“Fossil fuels must remain in the past – especially when our planet is in such a perilous state.”

GWLAD candidate Anthony Cook warned that quarrying at Bedwas could be “an accident waiting to happen”.

He said: “To quarry for coal on Bedwas coal tips will we be making the problem worse by churning up the landscape, tempting fate with the possibility of an accident waiting to happen, heavens forbid. There needs to be guarantees that the area is returned safely and with the tips removed.

“The question is do we do nothing, and allow our friends, and families, to remain at risk, and that risk be handed down to our children and grandchildren, or do we do something now and remove the present danger?

“It’s crucial that any actions proposed during the coal extraction and tip removal works have actions in place to mitigate the negative effects on local communities and surrounding areas, such as the country parks.

“​While I see the potential for positive outcomes, the most important one being the removal of the unsafe tips, I want to emphasize the importance of ensuring that communities such as Bedwas are not negatively impacted.

“We must hold those responsible for this project accountable and ensure that all proposed mitigation measures are fully and effectively implemented to protect local residents and the surrounding environment.”