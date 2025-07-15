Caerphilly Castle’s Great Hall reopens following medieval makeover

Following two years of extensive conservation and refurbishment, Caerphilly Castle – the biggest castle in Wales – is reopening to visitors this weekend, bringing back to life the Great Hall, inner castle ward and unveiling state-of-the-art digital exhibits.

Tracing its beginnings back to 1268, Caerphilly Castle was a fortress for the Marcher Lord Gilbert de Clare who built the formidable castle to protect himself from the rise of the Prince of Wales, Llywelyn ap Gruffudd.

The iconic Great Hall, built in the 13th century, is just one of many historic buildings within the castle which has benefited from painstaking investigation and conservation works by a team of specialists, including stonemasons, archaeologists and conservation experts.

Its refurbishment sees the giant space decorated to reflect the grandeur of how it might have appeared in its medieval heyday, and along with digital enhancements, visitors will be transported back to the 1320’s when a mighty royal feast was hosted there.

Interactive exhibits

The castle reopens this Saturday 19 July with new interactive exhibits to tell the many stories of the castle and the men, women and children who lived in it over the centuries. They detail power struggles, betrayals and liaisons of people who built and fought over the castle, as well as introducing visitors to the Fourth Marquis of Bute who funded its reconstruction in the 1920s.

In addition to the works to the Great Hall, Cadw has conserved and opened for public access the medieval water-gate passageway which connects the hall to the southern lake. They also carried out major repairs to the Inner East Gatehouse that dominates the approach to the castle’s inner ward.

Accessibility has been improved too, with new paths and ramps and a wildflower garden to better ensure everyone can enjoy the beautiful setting.

Over £8million has been invested at Caerphilly since plans for developing the castle were first proposed by the Welsh Government’s historic environment service, Cadw, in 2021.

This refurbishment has also brought 21st century technology to the visitor facilities. The Great Hall now benefits from under-floor heating and a top-spec kitchen for events and weddings, and new visitor toilets and accessible paths will help visitors of all ages to enjoy the castle.

Accessible to all

As part of the Welsh Government’s commitment of making culture accessible to all, it was also announced that anyone on Universal Credit can buy tickets for any Cadw-staffed site at a cost of just £1 per person (except for Castell Carreg Cennen and Weobley Castle). Tickets must be bought in advance online or over the phone, and proof of eligibility provided upon arrival.

Ahead of the formal public reopening on the weekend, children from Ysgol Y Castell joined the Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant, at an event at the castle today [Tuesday 15th] to bury a time capsule within the wildflower garden.

Marking the day, the Minister Jack Sargeant said: “Today is a significant milestone in Welsh heritage as we reopen the magnificent Great Hall at Caerphilly Castle. This substantial £8million investment has not only restored this remarkable medieval space to its former glory but has made our shared history more accessible and engaging for everyone.

“The Great Hall, interactive exhibits and improved accessibility demonstrate our commitment to preserving Wales’ rich cultural heritage while ensuring it can be enjoyed by future generations.

“I’m particularly proud that we’ve been able to make our historic sites more inclusive, including the new £1 entry scheme for Universal Credit recipients.

“Standing here with the children of Ysgol Y Castell, burying a time capsule that bridges our past with our future reminds us that these ancient walls don’t just tell the story of Wales’ history – they’re part of our ongoing national story that belongs to all of us.”

Regeneration

Cadw’s work at Caerphilly Castle forms part of the wider Caerphilly Town 2035 programme, a partnership between Caerphilly County Borough Council, Welsh Government and Transport for Wales aiming to regenerate the town.

Other projects include Foss Caerffili, a public transport interchange project and reinvigorating the Caerphilly Workmen’s Hall to create a cultural centre.

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said: “The remarkable transformation of Caerphilly Castle stands as a testament to the dedication of this town and its people. This isn’t simply about restoring ancient stones – it’s about reconnecting communities with their heritage and boosting local economies.

“The castle has stood as a guardian for over 750 years, and through this sensitive restoration, we’re ensuring it remains at the heart of the town’s identity for generations to come.

“Caerphilly has a strong vision for the future of the town and is proceeding at pace on the delivery of key projects identified in the Caerphilly Vision 2035 Placemaking Plan. This project exemplifies how thoughtful regeneration can honour our past whilst building a more vibrant and prosperous future for all.”

To read more on Caerphilly Castle’s regeneration, head here.

