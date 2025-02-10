Caerphilly regeneration can be ‘scaled up across Wales’ – Future Generations Commissioner

Derek Walker, the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales visited Caerphilly to see for himself the work being undertaken as part of the Caerphilly Town 2035 Placemaking Plan.

In his visit on Friday, February 7, Mr Walker toured planned regeneration sites including the Caerphilly Leisure and Wellbeing Hub and the Pentrebane Street redevelopment site.

The commissioner also visited the recently developed container-style market Ffos Caerffili, with Hefin David MS and the leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, Cllr Sean Morgan.

Supported by Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns fund the intention of the placemaking plan is to help the area reach its potential as a modern, thriving town for residents and visitors, with the needs of future generations at its core.

Engagement sessions

Over the past 18 months, engagement sessions have been held with community groups to better understand their vision for Caerphilly and ensure these are reflected in plans.

These included visits to speak with Caerphilly Youth Council as well as a feedback session with the Youth Forum, which comprised 60 young people from across the borough. Workshops were held with young people with learning disabilities at Caerphilly People First and pupils at St Cenydd Primary School. Engagement activities were also held with sixth form students from St Martin’s Comprehensive School.

Caerphilly Borough Council Leader Cllr Sean Morgan said: “We are proud of the work the Placemaking Plan is achieving in Caerphilly town centre. Across the 2035 Placemaking Plan we have engaged with young people on multiple occasions to gather their ideas and perspectives on their town and how it could be improved.

“We want our young people to see that Caerphilly continues to grow and develop into a better place to live, work and visit for all, and by the time they are making decisions about their future, these significant interventions will have come to fruition.

“We’ll be continuing to talk to as many members of our community as possible over the coming weeks, months and years, and hope they’ll continue to share their ambitions for our town centre with us.”

Vision

Hefin David, Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly, said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome the Future Generations Commissioner to Caerphilly today and show him all the brilliant work going on, to create a more modern and eco-friendly town centre.

“The vision behind the plans is clear with wellbeing, greater transport connections and increased leisure facilities all being built around our very own local history hub that is Caerphilly Castle. It’s a very exciting time for Caerphilly and the future generations who will experience it.”

Derek Walker is the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales. The independent role sees him challenge government and others to act in the interests of people not yet born.

“The progress of the Caerphilly Town 2035 Placemaking Plan is hopeful and an example of the sort of revitalising of a town centre which can be scaled up across Wales,” he said.

“I’ve highlighted Caerphilly town centre’s focus on improving wellbeing and sustainability in my upcoming recommendations to public bodies including Welsh Government in my assessment of progress on well-being in Wales.

“As we prepare to mark 10 years of the Well-being of Future Generations Act, we need more examples like this, involving communities to make sure we all have a better future.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

