Caerphilly seat declared vacant after politician’s death

Chris Haines – ICNN Senedd reporter

The Senedd’s speaker has formally declared the Caerphilly constituency seat vacant following the sudden death of Labour Senedd member Hefin David last week.

Elin Jones, the speaker or Llywydd, issued a statement declaring the seat vacant from August 12 in line with the Government of Wales Act 2006 and the Senedd’s rules.

The speaker is now required to set a date for a by-election which will be confirmed following discussions with the constituency’s returning officer.

Tributes

A by-election must be held within three months of the vacancy occurring which would make Tuesday, November 11 the last possible date.

By-elections will become a thing of the past from May 2026 when the Senedd expands to 96 members and adopts a fully proportional electoral system.

Senedd members are expected to hold a tribute session to Dr David at the start of the next term in mid-September following the summer recess.

A book of condolence is available in the Neuadd, the hall at the front of the Senedd building, for anyone who would like to add a message.

