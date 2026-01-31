Cafe explains why it opened on unhealthiest high street in Wales

A popular cafe has defended its location after the street it opened on was recently voted one of unhealthiest in Wales.

Oxford Street in Swansea was found to be the eighth unhealthiest high street in the country following a study by The Independent Pharmacy.

Researchers analysed 419 UK high streets using Ordnance Survey data to create a unique ‘High Street Health Index’.

Dr Donald Grant, a Clinical Advisor at The Independent Pharmacy, said: “With almost two in three Welsh residents overweight or obese (60%), these high streets are feeding a growing public health crisis. If nothing changes, we’ll see shorter lives, poorer quality of life, and widening health inequalities.”

Manifest Cafe opened on Oxford Street in July 2025, with a menu focused on salad bowls, açai, fresh fruit, matcha, and coffee.

Though their offerings aren’t typically what you might expect from a cafe in an ‘unhealthy’ area, owner Danny explained that this was part of the reason they selected the location.

Danny said: “Oxford Street, Swansea was recently voted one of the unhealthiest high streets in the whole of Wales. Now, so many people came to us and asked us, why did we open Manifest Cafe? And it was for that exact reason.

“We wanted to bring something different, healthy to the city centre instead of the unhealthy, processed foods we see in our city today. Matcha, a salad bar, smoothies, açai. Best açai in the UK, just saying.

“But New Year’s resolutions aren’t all about changing your life. It’s about trying to be a better version of yourself. And hopefully Manifest will see you soon.”

Visitors agreed that Manifest was much needed in the area, with a reviewer writing: “Such an amazing menu, full of choices and get options for for healthy and dairy alternatives ❤️”

Indigo Jones, reviewing Manifest for Wales Online, wrote: “As a rare healthy option in the middle of the city centre we think it’s definitely a welcome addition to Swansea for those who want a healthy but quick and easy lunch option that’s anything but your typical fast food.”

