Call for action to tackle empty town centre shops

Action on empty town centre shops needs to form part of a plan intended to boost the local economy, a council chief has said.

A blueprint for economic growth is currently being drawn up by senior officers at Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent borough councils and Christina Harrhy, who is the acting director of economy for both authorities, said that needs to consider vacant buildings that blight town centres.

Addressing members of a Torfaen council scrutiny committee, meeting at the Civic Centre, she said: “Here, in Pontypool, I can see lots of vacant buildings, some of them we own but lots are in private ownership. It’s important to have a shared plan for town centres and we need to start looking at some acquisitions and use the powers we have as a local authority.”

Ms Harrhy, who was recently appointed, highlighted the vacant former Hyper Value store, built as the art deco Co-operative department store in 1938, as a building that was under discussion when she previously worked at Torfaen 15 years ago. A planning application to redevelop the building was approved in June 2023.

The plan also has to recognise shopping habits have changed with the development of online retail, said Ms Harrhy, and the councils need to identify the unique selling points of their town centres.

Revitalising town centres by making the most of their unique identities and distinctiveness has been identified as a priority with Ms Harrhy stating Pontypool Park could help draw people into the town centre as well as being an attraction families can enjoy for free.

The plan states mixed-use developments, cultural venues, community hubs and walking and cycling paths can support the local economy while fostering a sense of community.

It also identifies converting vacant buildings into housing, retail, business and community spaces can help the councils address the “high prevalence” of brownfield sites and empty retail units in both boroughs.

The blueprint will also require the council’s to appoint a development partner intended to attract new investment into both areas.