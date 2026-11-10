Call for ambulance delay action after deaths of women who waited hours for help

Storm Newton, Press Association Health Reporter

A coroner has raised concerns about ambulance delays following the deaths of two women in north Wales who fell at home and remained on the floor for hours waiting for help.

Emergency services took between 17 and 24 hours from the original 999 calls to arrive at the properties in separate incidents that happened last year.

Reports have now been sent to the chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust (WAST) warning there is a risk of further deaths happening if no action is taken.

A 999 call for 67-year-old Janet Mary Nixon was first made around midday on October 21 2025 after she fell at home.

The caller was told no resources were available and gave an estimated arrival of three hours.

Further 999 calls were made at around 9pm and 4am the following day, but no ambulance was able to attend.

Help finally arrived at 5.15am on October 22, more than 17 hours after the first call was made.

Mrs Nixon died on October 30 from her injuries. An inquest in July 2026 ruled her death as accidental.

Dorothy Esther Evans, 88, fell at a residential care home on new year’s eve 2025 and despite being found injured by carers, she remained on the floor until the following morning.

According to the coroner’s report, emergency services were called around 9am on January 3, but no ambulance was available until around the same time the following day.

Mrs Evans died on January 9 at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire.

Causes were listed as blockages in an artery in the lung, a break in the upper portion of the thigh bone, frailty and dementia.

An inquest also ruled her death as accidental.

Both reports by John Gittins, senior coroner for North Wales, were sent to WAST while Mrs Nixon’s report was also sent to Welsh Health Secretary Mabon Ap Gwynfor.

The coroner stressed that “there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken”.

In both cases, Mr Gittins acknowledged that there are various reasons for ambulance delays.

In Mrs Evans’ report, he said it was suggested that “there was nothing more” the ambulance service could do and that “only other agencies or organisations could affect change”.

However, there was no evidence made available about which agencies were being referenced.

Delays

In Mrs Nixon’s report, Mr Gittins said WAST representatives had highlighted that “delays in offloading patients at hospital remain one of the most significant elements in relation to these issues”.

He added: “I was also advised that there is currently work being undertaken to ensure that, in future, there would not be more than a 45-minute wait for the handover of patients and that such a timescale would provide significant improvements in relation to the availability of resources.

“However, it was not possible to provide a reliable timeframe for this provision, and therefore I remain concerned that it is likely that lives will continue to be lost, until such improvements take effect.”

Penny Durrant, interim director of nursing at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the families of Mrs Evans and Mrs Nixon.

“We recognise the distress these circumstances have caused and the seriousness of the concerns raised by the coroner.

“We recognise that patients should not experience prolonged waits for an ambulance and that both we, and the wider NHS in Wales, have more to do to ensure patients receive care as soon as possible.

“Since these incidents, we have continued to strengthen the way we assess and support patients who have fallen, including through our dedicated falls desk, which provides additional clinical oversight, assessment and support for people waiting for a response.

“We are also working with health boards and NHS Wales partners to improve ambulance availability, including through work to reduce hospital handover delays, which Welsh Government has made clear should not exceed 45 minutes.

“We continue to work closely with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and other partners in North Wales to improve patient flow and reduce the time ambulances are unavailable to respond to patients waiting in the community.”

‘Unacceptable’

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the families affected. We share the coroner’s serious concerns – it is unacceptable for patients to be exposed to avoidable risk while waiting for an emergency ambulance.

“Ambulance delays are a whole-system issue. We expect the Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust and health boards to do everything within their control to improve ambulance availability, complete hospital handovers within 45 minutes and address wider patient-flow and discharge pressures that contribute to delays.

“We have seen some improvement in handover times from ambulance crews to hospital staff in recent months, but performance remains inconsistent and delays in North Wales are still far from the standard people rightly expect.

“Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board remains subject to the highest level of intervention, with targeted support focused on patient flow and ambulance handover. We will continue to monitor delivery closely and hold NHS organisations to account for sustained, measurable improvement.”