Call for boycott of Welsh pub after it hosted far-right party linked to Tommy Robinson

Emily Price

Hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for a boycott of a Welsh pub that hosted a launch event for a far-right political party linked to Tommy Robinson.

The Brunswick Arms in Swansea laid on a meet and greet with the Welsh branch of Advance UK in September this year.

The anti-Islam party was set up in June 2025 by the former deputy leader of Reform UK – Ben Habib.

The party’s Welsh arm is currently steered by GB News commentator Richard Taylor.

Taylor has recently been taking part in events across Wales in a bid to build his party’s membership ahead of the General Election.

Video footage filmed at the Brunswick and posted online by Advance UK showed him giving speeches to members.

During the event, Taylor claimed that “open boarders” had seen the country’s education system and parliament “infiltrated”, causing the UK to become “indoctrinated” with an ideology that is “not compatible with Western culture”.

The 50-year-old told audience members that he had been branded “far-right and racist” for telling immigrants who don’t respect British culture to “go back to where they come from” but that it was his “freedom” to say so.

The Brunswick pub said: “We are unbiased here either way. We provide a warm friendly welcome here for all. If someone was to cause any trouble they are out the door.”

Advance UK was actively involved in Britain’s largest far-right demonstration in London earlier this year.

The “Unite the Kingdom” rally was organised by controversial activist Stephen Yaxley Lennon — aka Tommy Robinson.

Speakers at the Swansea pub gathering described the march as “amazing” with Taylor claiming that counter protesters could “fit into a phone box”.

After learning about the meeting from friends who had stumbled across the event while visiting the pub one evening, a regular who had been drinking there for several years launched a petition calling for a boycott.

Refused

In Cardiff and Newcastle, events organised by Advance UK have been cancelled after venues refused to host them.

The Brunswick is located close to many of Swansea’s multicultural neighbourhoods and St Helen’s Road, which is home to popular international restaurants and food stores.

Swansea became one of the first Cities of Sanctuary in the UK in 2010 after committing to create a culture of welcome and hospitality to newcomers.

Jenny Hall, who set up the petition, said: “The Brunswick was one of my favourite pubs in Swansea, and I’ve been attending their quiz ever since I moved to Swansea years ago as a student.

“So I was shocked to learn that they had hosted this far right group. Everyone I know is horrified at the rise of racism and anti-migrant sentiment in the UK at the moment, and it’s gutting to discover that a well-loved local institution like the Brunswick is contributing to this climate of hostility and fear.

“I won’t be going back without a public commitment from the Brunswick’s management not to host groups like this again in future.”

Dismay

Many signatories to the petition have left comments expressing their dismay after being customers there for many years.

Gareth Williams wrote: “Since the departure of the old landlord the Brunswick has lost its way and lost customers. Now it seems to have lost its moral compass.”

Tim Leis wrote: “I’ve drunk at the Brunswick for 33 years and I have no desire to see my favourite pub harmed.

“I won’t drink at a place that hosts fascists though, so please state that you won’t host fascists again.”

Alwyn wrote: “Will never visit this pub again!”

The petition has so far gained 275 supporters and remains open to additional signatures.

The Brunswick Inn in Swansea is owned by Star Pubs – a leased and tenanted pub business of Heineken UK, which owns and manages around 2,400 pubs across Britain.

Star Pubs says it had no knowledge of the meeting because although it owns the building, the business is leased to an independent operator who is responsible for the day to day running.

However, Star Pubs says it will be bringing the situation to the attention of the tenant.

Advance UK were invited to comment.