Call for cancer patient’s legacy to be implemented in Wales

Emily Price

A Senedd petition has been launched calling for a “three strikes” approach to be introduced in GP surgeries across Wales in a bid to improve early cancer diagnosis.

Jess’s Rule is an NHS England primary care initiative to encourage GPs to rethink a diagnosis if a patient presents three times with the same symptoms.

The initiative was launched following the death of 27-year-old Jessica Brady.

In the 5 months leading up to her death, Jess had 20 consultations with her GP practice – but her cancer still was not diagnosed.

She was then admitted to hospital with stage 4 adenocarcinoma and passed shortly afterwards.

Since then, Jess’s family have campaigned for primary care staff to elevate a patient’s case for review after their third appointment with their practice about a condition or symptom.

The specific protections set out in Jess’s Rule exist in England but not in Wales.

A Senedd petition has now been launched calling for the same rules to apply in Wales.

The petition states: “Too many people – especially women – are told their pain is ‘normal’ and endure years of misdiagnosis.

“Jess’s Rule creates additional safeguards to the existing measures in Wales through a ‘three strikes’ approach: mandatory follow-up and timely investigation for persistent symptoms, including a formal trigger after repeated visits.

“The specific protections set out in Jess’s Rule exist in England but not in Wales. Everyone deserves equal care.”

Signatures

The petition has so far registered 751 supporters – it will continue collecting signatures until May 12 2026.

Petitions with more than 250 signatures will be discussed by the Senedd Petitions Committee. Petitions with more than 10,000 signatures will be considered for a debate in the Senedd.

Lowri Griffiths, Director of Support, Policy and Insight, at Tenovus Cancer Care, is backing the petition.

She said: “We know, through our work with Claire’s Campaign, that the incidence rate for gynaecological cancer in Wales is higher than the UK average, as is the mortality rate.

“We know of many women in Wales who have come forward with experiences of being dismissed, delayed and unheard and we owe it to every patient affected, to ensure their voices are heard.

“Too many women are told their pain is ‘normal’ and experience years of misdiagnosis. Jess’s Rule creates additional safeguards to the existing measures through a ‘three strikes’ approach: mandatory follow-up and timely investigation for persistent symptoms, including a formal trigger after repeated visits.

“Supported by the Royal College of GPs, it is a straightforward, cost-conscious intervention that could and should be implemented in Wales.”

Unwell

Griffiths added: “We have worked with many cancer patients whose stories are similar to that of Jess Brady – a young woman, who contacted her GP practice more than 20 times feeling unwell, but was not listened to and sadly died of advanced stage four cancer in 2020 aged 27.

“For many there have been tragic outcomes which could have been prevented had an intervention such as this been in place at the time.

“Others including Claire O’Shea, who after receiving her own incurable gynaecological cancer diagnosis following a poor experience, made it her mission to raise awareness and make sure that other women in Wales wouldn’t have to go through the same.”

The Welsh Government said: “In Wales we expect NHS services to apply NICE guidelines, which include clear safety‑netting advice and review for people with persistent low risk or changing symptoms.

“Health boards and GPs also already follow diagnostic safeguards and guidance of similar intent to Jess’s Rule

“These include the Duty of Quality, Duty of Candour and Once for Wales Concerns Management Systems.

“These arrangements promote early recognition of risk, continuity, and review of unresolved presentations.”