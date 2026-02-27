Call for cut in speed limit in picturesque village

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

A call for a cut in the speed limit of a 40mph zone in a picturesque Welsh village, that residents say has become “a blight,” with action needed before “a serious incident occurs” is to be heard by senior councillors.

The 45-strong Cwm Cou, Ceredigion residents’ petition says they are “very concerned by the dangerous driving that is frequently observed,” and “want action taken before a serious incident occurs”.

The B4570 runs from the junction with the B4333 in Cwm Cou to the junction with the A484 outside Cardigan.

The petition says the route has become the preferred one for many motorists between Newcastle Emlyn and Cardigan, despite the A484 being the primary road, saying, anecdotally, there has been an increase in traffic through the village since 20mph zones were created elsewhere on the A484.

The petition says the B4570 begins with a 20mph zone at the junction with the B4333, before a 30mph, and then a 40mph zone for less than a quarter of a mile before changing to the national speed limit.

“It is the 40mph zone that gives residents most cause for concern. This is a narrow stretch of road, mostly with no footway, and with 20 properties with direct access onto it. The road is used by pedestrians and dog-walkers and it forms part of a national cycle route. Some residents have to park on the road and there is farm traffic all year round.

“These factors alone make the road relatively hazardous but vehicle speeds, frequently well in excess of 40mph, make it feel unacceptably dangerous. We believe that 40mph is the wrong limit for these road conditions.

“In October 2025 a motorist collided with a parked car, causing the vehicle to be overturned and subsequently written off. There is a fear among residents that more serious incidents could occur.”

It says that, in addition to safety concerns, issues including air pollution and excessive noise from speeding vehicles, has made 40mph zone “a blight on our village”.

The petition calls for a reduction of the 40 to 30 “as a minimum,” along with “some adjustment to the start of the national speed limit zone which we consider to be too close to the residential area,” which “leads drivers to either anticipate the 60mph zone going out of the village, or continue at that speed coming into it”.

It finished: “This problem has existed for too long and when we see that neighbouring Carmarthen County Council has recently taken steps to limit traffic speeds on main roads, we believe we can expect Ceredigion to take action now to resolve this unacceptable situation.”

Cabinet members are recommended to not the petition, for further consideration by the relevant service.