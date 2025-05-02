Call for Devolution of Crown Estate assets to Wales backed by senior Pembrokeshire councillors

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

A call for Pembrokeshire to support the Crown Estate assets in Wales being devolved to its people is to be considered by full council after being backed in principle by senior councillors.

Proceeds from those go to the Crown Estate, funding the Royal Family and contributing to the UK Treasury.

Responsibility for the Crown Estate is already devolved to the Scottish Government, which has previously been reported as generating £103.6 million into the public coffers in Scotland in 2023.

A notice of motion, previously submitted to the March meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council, then sent to the April 28 meeting of the council’s Cabinet, by Plaid Cymru councillor Michael Williams said: “We ask PCC to support the proposal for the Crown Estate assets to be devolved to the people of Wales, so that profits can be used to invest in the economy and communities of Wales.

“A poll in 2023 showed that 75 per cent of the population were in favour of taking control of the assets of the Crown estate rather than the profits going to the Treasury and the Crown.

“Local authorities are under huge financial pressure and placing the Crown Estate in the hands of Wales would be a significant step to address the lack of investment in our local government.

“We call upon the Welsh Government to ask Westminster to devolve the assets and revenue of the Crown Estates as a matter of urgency, as was done in Scotland in 2017.

“We demand that Wales is treated fairly and accepts management of the Crown Estate land for the benefit of the people of Wales.”

At the April meeting, Leader Cllr Jon Harvey said he was supportive of the motion, moving a recommendation it be referred to full council with a recommendation of adoption.

Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services Cllr Rhys Sinnett, the other Plaid Cymru member of the council, said: “Not many people will be surprised I support this 100 per cent. It’s very much about equity and fairness, why should Wales be treated any different to Scotland?”

Of the 22 local authorities in Wales, only Pembrokeshire and Torfaen have not passed a similar notice of motion to date, Cllr Sinnett said.

“It would seem very strange for us to not support a campaign that seeks to bring any sort of funding to Pembrokeshire; Welsh Government is supportive of devolution, it seems to be an issue in Westminster,” Cllr Sinnett added.

Members backed the recommendation, with one vote of dissention, Deputy Leader Cllr Paul Miller.

Councillors have previously heard the Crown Estates derives nearly £60,000 from some 16 leases in Pembrokeshire.

The £59,005 includes £26,600 for foreshore lease agreements, £8,520 for the land around Haverfordwest’s Riverside Market, and £12,800 for a sailing centre and care park at Cosheston Pill near Pembroke Dock.

Late last year councillors in neighbouring Ceredigion backed a call for the Crown Estate assets to be devolved to the people of Wales, following a notice of motion by Cllr Catrin M S Davies, seconded by Cllr Alun Williams.

