Call for grant to support coastal bus network backed by national park

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A proposal to fund a coastal bus network with a £75,000 grant has been backed by a national park authority.

Members of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority supported the contribution at their March meeting, with the funding set to be paid to Pembrokeshire County Council for the 2026/27 financial year.

The grant will support the coastal bus network as well as contribute towards the Integrated Transport Unit Strategy Manager post.

A report for members said: “The Authority has contributed financially towards the provision of the coastal bus services and the Integrated Transport Unit Strategy Manager post and seeks agreement for financial contributions to be made over the financial year 2026/27. The financial contribution of approximately £75,000 is considered to be manageable for the Authority.”

It added: “Continued funding during the next financial year is critical during a period of transport reform and will help secure the future of the coastal bus provision when services are franchised across the region.

“If Pembrokeshire County Council were to introduce a tourism levy in the future, it is anticipated that revenue generated through such a scheme could be used to support sustainable transport infrastructure, including the coastal bus network.

“The Authority has made longstanding payments towards the operation of the coastal bus network and support services provided by a transport officer post. In the financial year 2025/2026 the National Park Authority’s contribution was: – £55,989 contribution to the Coastal bus services – £16,400 towards the Integrated Transport Unit Strategy Manager post which provides the Secretariat for Pembrokeshire Greenways and coordinates the Coastal Bus provision.

“The Authority also contributes £7,000 towards the Tenby Park and Ride Service, however, this is under a separate agreement.”

This year, a contribution for the coastal bus services of £58,117, together with an identical £16,400 towards the Integrated Transport Unit Strategy Manager post was sought, bringing the total amount to £74,517.75.

It said the 2025-’26 total cost of running the coastal bus network, covering the 400 Puffin Shuttle, the 404 Strumble Shuttle, the 403 Celtic Coaster, and the 387/388 Coastal Cruiser amounted to £316,755.95; the park’s financial contribution equating to 17.6 per cent of the total cost against a historic contribution of approximately a third, the remainder council funded through the Bus Network and Bus Service Support Grants.

The report added: “The services operate almost entirely within the National Park, providing access to the majority of the coast for visitors and also provides a service for residents. The Authority’s contribution enables the provision of enhanced services to the Pembrokeshire coast, running daily, seven days per week through the summer.”

Members backed the £75,000 contribution recommended.