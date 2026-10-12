Call for hazardous chemical tests for firefighters who tackled toxic dump blaze

Nation.Cymru staff

Firefighters who tackled a chemical dump blaze more than four decades ago are seeking tests for exposure to toxic chemicals, following renewed attention prompted by Michael Sheen’s documentary.

The fire at Llwyneinion, near Wrexham, in August 1980 took more than 60 firefighters around 18 hours to extinguish.

Concerns about its possible long-term health effects have resurfaced following Buried with Michael Sheen, which investigated the legacy of chemical waste dumping in Wales.

Plaid Cymru Senedd Members Marc Jones and Carrie Harper recently met some of the firefighters who attended the blaze to discuss their experiences and concerns.

According to the MSs, six of the seven firefighters at the meeting reported that their wives had suffered miscarriages within a year of the fire. No causal link between those miscarriages and exposure during the blaze has been established.

Mr Jones subsequently wrote to Public Health Wales on behalf of the firefighters, requesting tests for polychlorinated biphenyls, known as PCBs, for all surviving firefighters who attended.

PCBs are toxic chemicals once widely used in industry which persist in the environment. They can enter the body through food, inhalation or skin contact.

Public Health Wales declined the request, according to Mr Jones. In a statement published on 21 September, the organisation said blood testing for PCBs was not recommended as a public health measure because it could not reliably assess an individual’s exposure to contamination or the potential effects on their health.

Mr Jones said: “I’m incredibly disappointed that Public Health Wales has refused the testing on the basis that the test would not establish a cause.

“Testing would build up a picture of PCBs in our communities, identify the types of PCBs present and provide important information for firefighters who have been seeking answers for decades.”

He added: “These firefighters didn’t flinch when it came to putting out this dangerous chemical fire. The least they deserve is transparency about any potential long-term risks they may face.”

Mr Jones argued that wider community testing could also help inform decisions about cleaning up contaminated land and establishing responsibility for pollution.

However, Public Health Wales said blood tests could not show how or where someone had been exposed to PCBs. It explained that there were multiple potential sources, including food and building materials, and that individual differences affected how much remained in the body.

The organisation also said there was no treatment to reduce or manage a particular PCB blood level, and testing could cause anxiety without providing clear answers about health risks.

‘Scandal’

Mr Jones welcomed Wrexham Council’s unanimous acceptance of an amendment put forward by Plaid Cymru councillors concerning contaminated land and testing.

“It demonstrates that pressure for action is growing and this matter is not going away,” he said.

“Sheen’s documentary has shone a spotlight on this hidden scandal, and we have a duty to these emergency workers as well as the wider community to do our best for them.”

Public Health Wales said it recognised the concerns of communities living near historically contaminated land and supported addressing the issue as a priority. It is working with the Welsh Government and other partners on the problem.

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