Call for Home Office to rule out asylum accommodation at Welsh military training camp

A call for assurances from the Home Secretary that a west Wales military training camp will not be used to accommodate asylum seekers has been made by a local Senedd member.

Samuel Kurtz MS has written to the Home Secretary, the Rt Hon Shabana Mahmood MP, seeking urgent assurances following reports that Castlemartin Training Camp, Pembrokeshire could be used to accommodate asylum seekers.

Speaking in the Senedd Chamber, Samuel Kurtz also raised the issue directly with Welsh Ministers, who confirmed that the Welsh Labour Government has had “no contact” with the UK Government regarding any proposals for Castlemartin.

In his letter, Samuel Kurtz warns that any move to repurpose the site would have serious implications for national defence and local services.

“Castlemartin is one of the United Kingdom’s few facilities capable of hosting live firing exercises at battlegroup level,” he said. “It provides vital training for our armed forces, and any restriction on its use would represent a serious loss of national defence capability at a critical time.

“It has also been used by soldiers from other nations, including Ukrainian armed forces, to support their efforts in repelling Russia following its invasion.”

The MS also raised concerns about the suitability of the location for residential use.

“Castlemartin’s rural setting and limited infrastructure make it completely inappropriate for large scale accommodation. Local health and public services in Pembrokeshire are already stretched, and access to transport and amenities is limited,” he added.

“The site would likely be serviced by local GP practices, such as Argyle Medical Group, where there are already concerns in the community that access to these services is inefficient.”

In the letter, Samuel Kurtz calls on the Home Office to rule out the use of Castlemartin, and nearby Penally Camp, for asylum accommodation, and to ensure full consultation with the Welsh Government, local authorities and elected representatives before any decisions are taken about the use of military or public land in Pembrokeshire.

He added: “Our armed forces need certainty that their training facilities will be protected, and our communities deserve to be properly consulted. I am concerned that the UK Labour Government is hiding behind the headlines, saying they are closing hotels while pushing the problem onto local communities.”

Penally

The Home Office, Pembrokeshire County Council, and local MP Henry Tufnell have all been contacted for responses.

Pembrokeshire has previously seen military facilities used to house asylum seekers.

Penally camp, which has been in existence since 1860 as a military training facility, was prominent in the headlines between October 2020 and March 2021 when it became the controversial base for asylum seekers.

Amid protests from inside and outside its gates, the camp housed up to 250 asylum seekers at the height of its occupancy.

It came under fire from its residents and independent inspectors for its poor living conditions.

After the last of the asylum seekers departed, it was handed back to the MoD by the Home Office, who had previously repurposed it; the camp itself closed in late 2022.