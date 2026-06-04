Call for hydroelectric power to light county hall to be considered

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

A councillor’s call for a green energy scheme using hydroelectric power to light a county hall will be considered as part of a report expected later this year.

At the June meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, members considered a notice of motion by Merlins Bridge councillor John Cole, saying: “Two untapped power sources, that would create 100 per cent clean energy are within very close proximity of County Hall.

“Both sources would substantially compensate County Hall’s current use of power supplied via the grid. These sources are the western Cleddau and Cartlett Brook. The first running alongside, and the other under County Hall.

“My Notice of Motion is that the council look at the feasibility of the installation of hydroelectric turbines at these sources.

“This would contribute to the council’s current net zero policy by off-setting Co2 production and would also reduce the running costs of County Hall, by generating its own electricity, thereby reducing the amount provided by the grid network.”

In his supporting statement, Cllr Cole said: “With the council signing up to the climate emergency declaration and pledging to be Net Zero going forward my Notice of Motion, if acceptable, will provide the council with not only a major green energy project in meeting our Net Zero obligation, it would also protect the taxpayer’s revenue that provides funding to the council from reliance on energy provided by third party entities.”

A report for Cabinet members said County Hall used 167,000 kWh nett of electricity in the financial year 2025-26, the site already having a 77kWp solar canopy in the car park generating 65,000 kWh per annum, with over 90 per cent being consumed on site, representing an annual saving of £13,000.

It said hydro-power schemes had previously been looked at, with members later referencing a call from the former Cllr Ken Rowlans some two decades ago.

The report said: “In 2010, a study was undertaken by Mann Power Consulting limited to look at the various hydropower systems that could be used at the County Hall site and concluded that a 55kW Archimedes screw system would be the most appropriate and it could yield circa 198,000kWh based on a 43 per cent capacity factor at an indicative cost (2010 prices) of circa £450,000.”

The report referenced the council’s declaration in 2019 of a climate emergency, where members voted to create an action plan to steer Pembrokeshire County Council towards becoming a net zero-carbon local authority by 2030.

It said a review and report on those decommissioning steps, including hydropower feasibility, was expected by the end of the year.

It was recommended, and supported, to note the motion, awaiting the report and review, stating: “Once a more detailed analysis of the Laser report has taken place a more informed, prioritised list of proposed decarbonisation measures will be presented.

“As part of that process a further review will be consider into the benefits of adopting hydroelectric turbines at the site.”