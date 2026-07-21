Call for independent investigation into controversial school closure

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A call for an impartial investigation into the contentious closure of a primary school is to be heard by senior councillors.

Back in June, the final decision to close fire-ravaged Manorbier school was given the go-ahead, despite a heartfelt last-minute plea by local councillor Phil Kidney to keep it open.

Manorbier Church in Wales VC School and its adjoining schoolhouse was severely damaged by a fire in October 2022, which broke out in the school roof space.

After that, a ‘school from school’ was set up in Jameston Village Hall.

It had been hoped the school would be rebuilt, but last year councillors backed a statutory consultation on proposals to discontinue Manorbier Church in Wales Voluntary Controlled School.

The decision attracted strong local opposition, with more than 1,500 people signing a petition on the council’s own website calling for the school to be rebuilt.

At a special extraordinary council meeting held on June 15, members made the final decision on discontinuation of the school, backed by 30 votes to 23, with four abstentions.

At the meeting, local councillor Phil Kidney, who has been a staunch supporter of keeping the school open, said: “We’ve all let these people down, the way this council has handled this situation is appalling; from day one not one of the executives came up to see these children, no-one came out; if that was Haverfordwest or Tenby they’d be all over the place.”

Following that decision, issues around the contentious closure were heard at the July 16 meeting of the council.

In a notice of motion before councillors, Cllr Kidney proposed: “That council considers a full impartial investigation into the process of closing Manorbier school, specifically the time it has taken, broken promises, inadequate insurance, and the involvement of HR department.”

A supporting statement for his motion said: “The review should be carried out by someone not employed by the authority, with powers to recommend disciplinary action if they deem necessary.

“A full impartial review should hopefully stop another school being treated so appallingly.”

Cllr Kidney also, in a submitted question, sought an apology from the deputy leader, who now has responsibility for education: “Would the Cabinet Member for Education [Cllr Paul Miller] like to apologise to the staff and parents of Manorbier School for his comments at the last council meeting, where he stated children would get a better education in St Florence and children in Manorbier were being taught in one room?

“This is both factually wrong and insulting to staff, who have worked tirelessly to provide teaching of an excellent standard, and if he had taken the time to read the last Estyn report, he may not have made these derogatory comments.”

Members agreed Cllr Kidney’s notice of motion would be heard at a future Cabinet meeting.

In response to Cllr Kidney’s question, said he “had no intention of insulting staff,” who were “doing a great job in very difficult circumstances”.

He went on to say that if he had said the words quoted by Cllr Kidney, he would apologise for them but stressed: “I do believe it will be better for them [the pupils] to be in a larger school.”

On July 16, with the summer holidays approaching, the doors of Manorbier Church in Wales Primary School closed for the final time.

Friends of Manorbier School posted on social media: “This isn’t the ending that our children, families, staff, and community hoped for. Yet as we reach this difficult milestone, we are reminded that Manorbier School has always been so much more than a building. For generations, it has been a place filled with friendship, laughter, learning, kindness, and unforgettable memories.”

It added: “As we say goodbye, we do so with immense gratitude and pride.

“Thank you, Manorbier School, for the memories, the laughter, the kindness, and the community you created.”

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