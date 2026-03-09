Call for information as UK ‘moves closer’ to agreement with EU on agrifood trade

The UK Government has issued a call for information as it “moves closer” to a deal with the EU aimed at smoothing post-Brexit friction in agrifood trade.

Officials are negotiating a deal to make agrifood trade with the EU easier, cheaper and quicker for British businesses to export and import.

It is aiming to cut red tape, increase choice for consumers and put downward pressure on food price inflation with a proposed start date in mid-2027.

Exports of food and agricultural products to the EU since 2018 have fallen by 22% – almost £4 billion in real terms.

The Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) agreement aims to facilitate the smooth flow of agrifood goods, including plants, from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, protecting the UK internal market while maintaining Northern Ireland’s unique access to the EU single market.

Traders would no longer need regulatory certificates, checks or paperwork for most agrifood goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

The UK Government has launched a six-week call for information to understand how it can support businesses to make the most of this opportunity.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said that ensuring Northern Ireland benefits from the agreement has been a “guiding principle of our negotiations”.

“This deal will make it easier for businesses to move agrifood goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, cutting unnecessary paperwork and slashing costs,” she said.

“At the same time, Northern Ireland will retain its unique dual market – a position unmatched elsewhere in Europe.”

Milestone

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn described a “significant milestone for Northern Ireland” as the UK moves towards an agreement with the EU.

“This will make it easier, cheaper and quicker for British businesses to export and import food, animals and plants,” he said.

“By removing complex checks and paperwork for the vast majority of this trade, an agreement will reduce costs and red tape for local businesses while fully protecting the integrity of the UK internal market.

“This agreement will not only reinforce Northern Ireland’s unique dual market access, but also ensure that we continue to uphold our commitments under the Good Friday Agreement while securing a better economic future.”

Progress

Ulster Farmers’ Union president William Irvine said: “The UFU welcomes progress on the UK-EU SPS agreement negotiations and the opportunities it presents for the agrifood sector. A huge amount of work has gone in at UFU level over many years to get to this point.

“Many Windsor Framework issues we have been lobbying on can be addressed under a closer UK-EU relationship and it is our hope and desire that this is reflected in any future agreement.

“An agreement on SPS matters between the UK and EU can bring real long-term certainty for our members and the wider agrifood industry. If a comprehensive agreement is achieved, it will go a long way in freeing up the movement of agrifood goods from GB to NI and ensuring farmers across the UK are on a level playing field.

“However, it is essential that any future agreement is implemented as quickly as possible so that Northern Ireland farmers and food businesses can begin to see the benefits.”

Businesses in Northern Ireland have been asked to engage with their trade body or industry association and their supply chain to understand changes that may apply to them, as well as signing up for Defra alerts.

They are also asked to respond to the call for information and share views on what support their business needs to prepare.