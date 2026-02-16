Call for more life-saving critical bleed kits in public buildings

Martin Shipton

Campaigners calling for more lifesaving Critical Bleed Control Kits in schools and outside public buildings across Carmarthenshire want urgent action before there is an avoidable fatality.

The military-grade kits, which have saved the lives and limbs of soldiers in battle, must become widespread across Llanelli and the rest of the county, says Labour town councillor Shaun Greaney.

Hundreds of the kits have been installed throughout Swansea and Neath Port Talbot through a special initiative spearheaded by former High Sheriff of West Glamorgan, Melanie James, and the Heartbeat Trust charity.

Cllr Greaney said: “Llanelli and Carmarthenshire is lagging behind our neighbours. The lives of adults and children here could be saved at a price of just £95 per Critical Bleed Control Kit.

“For less than £10,000 all 94 Carmarthenshire primary schools could get that extra protection, offering peace of mind for parents and teachers.”

Thirteen county secondary schools have recently received the kits following sponsorship by Morgan Laroche solicitors.

A number of Llanelli firms and public-spirited individuals have also bought and installed kits in vehicles and private defibrillator cabinets in the town.

Councillor Greaney said: ‘Llanelli Town Council took the lead in Carmarthenshire, by having kits put in the town council’s nine defibrillator cabinets – mostly outside community centres and buildings.

‘It would be great if our example was followed by other councils and community organisations across the county, providing a greater safety net.’

The Swansea initiative was inspired by Ms James, who discovered the work of the Daniel Baird Foundation, established after Daniel, aged 26, was stabbed to death in Birmingham in 2017.

It was established that his life may have been saved if a publicly accessible bleed control kit had been available.

Ms James said catastrophic bleeds can also occur in many other ways, such as from a car accident, work-related injury, or fall.

Now a trustee of the Heartbeat Trust, Ms James said: “There are 30,000 bleed control kits in England, and just hundreds in our part of Wales. I think they should be available in all secondary schools.

“My mission is to provide the public with the kits and also to provide awareness and training to give confidence in their use. In less than an hour people will be equipped with skills that could save a life.”

Free cardiopulmonary resuscitation, defibrillator and critical bleed control kit training will be held at Wesleyan Community Hall, Campbell Street, Morfa, on Tuesday, February 24, from 6-7pm; and at Paddock Street Hall, off Station Road, Llanelli, on Monday, March 16. To book a place please contact Llanelli Town Council on 01554 774352.

There is growing awareness of the need for Critical Bleed Control Kits in other contexts too.

Legal obligation

The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025 (also known as Martyn’s Law) has made public safety a legal obligation for event venues, requiring them to be prepared for terrorist and hostile incidents.

Named after Martyn Hett, a victim of the Manchester Arena attack, the law is the result of his mother Figen Murray’s campaign to ensure venues take meaningful, enforceable action to protect the public. In terror attacks, injuries often cause life-threatening blood loss, far beyond the capacity of standard first aid kits. Public testimonies from the Manchester Arena bombing have revealed that if those on the scene had been able to access Bleed Control Kits, injuries would have been treated better, and many lives would have potentially been saved.

Legally, certain venues must be prepared to take proactive action to protect their venues, staff and customers.