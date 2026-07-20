Call for more prominent home for statue of Welsh political giant

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A statue of one of Wales’ most iconic politicians could be moved to a more prominent location under new proposals.

The two-metre-tall statue of Aneurin Bevan, widely recognised as the founder of the NHS, stands in a prominent location in Cardiff’s Queen Street but a member of Cardiff Council’s Conservative group has called for it to be moved.

Cllr Sean Driscoll, a Conservative member who represents the Llandaff ward, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “I realise this will be a sensitive issue for a lot of people and I say this with sincerity with no disrespect intended.

“But my view is that with the redevelopment of Central Square this gateway to the capital city of Wales would be a more befitting location to site this important statue and tribute of such an important iconic figure in the history of Wales and the United Kingdom.

“I realise that statues do become a perching spot for birds and are difficult to control.

“However if Aneurin Bevan, the architect of the NHS, is the first and last thing visitors and commuters would see when they enter or leave the city from Cardiff Central Station it would be a reminder of what this great man of the Labour Party and Tredegar did to protect the health of our nation.”

Cllr Driscoll also put the question to the leader of Cardiff Council, Cllr Chris Weaver, who replied: “I think it’s vital that the statue of Aneurin Bevan is in the heart of Cardiff city centre as such an iconic figure.

“I hadn’t thought previously about the potential for moving, I would take advice on that, but as long as he is prominent and visible in our city I think that’s very important.”

The bronze statue of the MP for Ebbw Vale between 1929 and 1960 was installed in its current location in 1987, whuch was 27 years after his death.

A Cardiff Council spokesman told the LDRS: “There are no plans to move the statue of Aneurin Bevan from its current location in the city centre.

“Central Square is designed to ensure crowds can be managed safely during major events. The feasibility of this location, as well as the cost and logistics involved with any move, would therefore need to be carefully assessed.”

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