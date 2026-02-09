Call for new Welsh law to end detention of autistic people

Adam Johannes

The National Autistic Society Cymru is calling on the next Welsh Government to introduce an Autism and Learning Disability Bill to end the unnecessary detention of autistic people and people with learning disabilities, saying the move would also save taxpayers millions.

Currently, around 140 autistic people and people with learning disabilities from Wales are held in mental health hospitals.

Many of these hospitals are widely seen as unsuitable, with reports of overmedication, abuse, unnecessary restraint, and solitary confinement. People often spend almost five years in hospital, frequently far from home, making it difficult for families to visit.

The National Autistic Society (NAS) Cymru says gaps in existing safeguards and unclear responsibilities for public bodies mean many people remain trapped in these units, even when community-based support could meet their needs. They argue that new legislation is urgently needed to resolve the crisis.

James Radcliffe, External Affairs Manager for NAS Cymru, said: “The next Welsh government has the opportunity to end the unnecessary detention of autistic people. Currently existing laws are failing to protect autistic people. Families are unable to challenge services to allow them to bring their loved ones home.”

“An Autism and Learning Disability bill could end this injustice and end this human rights failure. It would strengthen the protections and rights for autistic people and people with a learning disability and it would also save the taxpayer millions.”

Cheaper

The charity says evidence shows that community-based support is far cheaper than hospital care. Supporting someone to live with friends or family costs around £13,000 per year, while supported accommodation runs about £80,000.

By contrast, inpatient units cost an average of £214,000 per person each year. The most intensive community care is £130,000–£200,000 cheaper per person annually, meaning halving inpatient numbers could save Wales £9–14 million a year.

The charity cites the work of the Stolen Lives campaign, run by families of autistic people and people with learning disabilities. They have highlighted stories of people sectioned unnecessarily detained, when safe, community-based care could have met their needs.

Families say the experience is devastating, leaving loved ones isolated, traumatised, and powerless. “Sectioning is not the answer when services fail to meet a person’s needs.” NAS Cymru said.

NAS Cymru is calling for legislation that would

1. Strengthen the rights of autistic people and people with a learning disability to get the support they are entitled to

2. Address systemic fragmentation across services

3. Improve accountability when systems fail

The call comes amid warnings from families that without urgent action from the Welsh Government, more autistic people and people with learning disabilities could remain trapped in unsuitable hospitals.